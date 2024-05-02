Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For as long as I can remember, I haven’t been able to sleep through the night without waking up to adjust my fan or heater. I’m constantly fluctuating between hot and cold, adding and subtracting socks and sweatshirts like it’s a routine in my REM cycle. But now I can finally sleep soundly, thanks to Cozy Earth’s temperature-regulating bamboo blanket!

I’ll be honest with you — I was skeptical that a blanket could somehow keep me from sweating or shivering. But since I’m a big fan of Cozy Earth’s bamboo sheets and pajamas, I decided to try this blanket out for myself. And now I get the hype! Read on to learn why this cult-favorite product has changed my life.

Get the Bamboo Blanket for just $232 (originally $309) at Cozy Earth!

Made from 100% premium viscose from bamboo, this Cozy Earth Bamboo Blanket is super soft and snuggly. Lightweight yet thick, this throw is surprisingly substantial. My queen-sized throw covers my entire bed with room to spare! Available in Twin, Queen/Full, King and Baby Blanket sizes, this white throw features silk trim.

This Cozy Earth blanket also comes in the cutest striped bag, so it makes a great gift. With Mother’s Day coming up, treat your mom to this oversized throw that will keep her warm without overheating. Many women going through menopause swear by this blanket!

Reviewers rave that this bamboo blanket is a beauty sleep staple! “This is the most luxurious blanket I’ve ever owned,” one shopper declared. “I love the satin edging and I sleep so much cooler with this blanket, which I love. It’s big enough to tuck as well, so it stays out on my bed. Best blanket ever!” Another buyer said, “It’s the softest [blanket] I’ve ever owned, and is just the right weight underneath my bedspread. It breathes nicely and keeps us the right temperature.”

Another happy customer gushed, “I love love love this blanket!!! It is just the right size for my king sized bed, keeps me covered but not hot and my husband covered but not cold!!! I would buy 100 of them. I will give these as gifts to everyone from now on!”

Having trouble sleeping? Get a good night’s sleep for good with this Cozy Earth Bamboo Blanket! On sale for 25% off now.