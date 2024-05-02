Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

This Temperature-Regulating Bamboo Blanket Will Keep You Cool at Night — 25% Off Now

By
Cozy Earth bamboo blanket
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For as long as I can remember, I haven’t been able to sleep through the night without waking up to adjust my fan or heater. I’m constantly fluctuating between hot and cold, adding and subtracting socks and sweatshirts like it’s a routine in my REM cycle. But now I can finally sleep soundly, thanks to Cozy Earth’s temperature-regulating bamboo blanket!

Related: 8 Deals to Shop During Cozy Earth's Mother's Day Sale

I’ll be honest with you — I was skeptical that a blanket could somehow keep me from sweating or shivering. But since I’m a big fan of Cozy Earth’s bamboo sheets and pajamas, I decided to try this blanket out for myself. And now I get the hype! Read on to learn why this cult-favorite product has changed my life.
Cozy Earth blanket
Cozy Earth

Get the Bamboo Blanket for just $232 (originally $309) at Cozy Earth!

Made from 100% premium viscose from bamboo, this Cozy Earth Bamboo Blanket is super soft and snuggly. Lightweight yet thick, this throw is surprisingly substantial. My queen-sized throw covers my entire bed with room to spare! Available in Twin, Queen/Full, King and Baby Blanket sizes, this white throw features silk trim.

Related: Curl Up in Cozy Comfort With These Celeb-Favorite Blankets

This Cozy Earth blanket also comes in the cutest striped bag, so it makes a great gift. With Mother’s Day coming up, treat your mom to this oversized throw that will keep her warm without overheating. Many women going through menopause swear by this blanket!

Cozy Earth blanket
Cozy Earth
See It!

Get the Bamboo Blanket for just $232 (originally $309) at Cozy Earth!

Reviewers rave that this bamboo blanket is a beauty sleep staple! “This is the most luxurious blanket I’ve ever owned,” one shopper declared. “I love the satin edging and I sleep so much cooler with this blanket, which I love. It’s big enough to tuck as well, so it stays out on my bed. Best blanket ever!” Another buyer said, “It’s the softest [blanket] I’ve ever owned, and is just the right weight underneath my bedspread. It breathes nicely and keeps us the right temperature.”

Another happy customer gushed, “I love love love this blanket!!! It is just the right size for my king sized bed, keeps me covered but not hot and my husband covered but not cold!!! I would buy 100 of them. I will give these as gifts to everyone from now on!”

See It! Get the Bamboo Blanket for just $232 (originally $309) at Cozy Earth!

Having trouble sleeping? Get a good night’s sleep for good with this Cozy Earth Bamboo Blanket! On sale for 25% off now.

Related: 14 Luxe-Looking Spring Loungewear Finds — Starting at $20

STANLEY IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — This Stanley IceFlow Tumbler Is on Sale! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!