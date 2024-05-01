14 Luxe-Looking Spring Loungewear Finds — Starting at $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although spring is the season of vacations and frilly, fun fashion, it’s also the season of resting poolside or lounging around your air-conditioned home. What’s more, it’s important to find comfy, cool clothing to veg out in for the season — whether it’s a cute loungewear set or flowy separates.

No matter if you’re into billowing trousers or structured button-downs, there is a loungewear piece for you that’s perfect for relaxing during spring. We rounded up 17 luxe-looking spring loungewear fashion finds starting at just $20 — read on to see our picks!

1. Sleeveless Wonder: This Ekouaer 2 piece lounge set features a body-hugging tank and flowy trousers for a breezy moment that would look cute for your next vacation — starting at $27!

2. Everyday Essential: You can never have enough T-shirts, and this Free People crewneck T-shirt is perfect for a day of rest or you could throw it on with jeans and sneakers for a sporty twist — just $38!

3. Buttoned Regalia: We love this AUTOMET 2 piece outfit because it has a sleek button and matching shorts for a uniformed, casual vibe — was $33, now just $25!

4. Soft and Sweet: This Ekouaer 2 piece lounge set is sleeveless and comes with matching shorts (with pockets) for a soft and silky slumber experience — was $27, now just $20!

5. Pleats, Please! If you prefer eye-catching pleats with your clothing, this Astylish pajama set is right up your alley thanks to its fun pleat construction and flouncy material — just $35!

6. Night, Night: This eshion satin nightgown is perfect for the queen who never wants to leave bed, and you’ll love it because it uses a satin material — was $25, now just $20!

7. Closet Staple: Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand is known for being size inclusive and comfy, and the Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress doesn’t stray from that reputation — just $90!

8. Lettuce Relax: The lettuce edges on these EDIKTED rib drawstring shorts are so frilly and flirty — just $30!

9. Mix-and-Match: If you’re a person who’s hot one minute and cold the next you’ll love this Open Edit 3-Piece lounge set because it comes with a fitted tank, flowy trousers and a sleek cardigan. So, you can remove or add layers as you need — was $99, now just $64!

10. Float On: These Lunya wide leg lounge pants work well for being lazy around the house, or you could pair them with a blouse and heels for a laid-back but elevated outfit — just $148!

11. Bloom! For those who like to wear short shorts, these Lioness bloomers are perfect for you thanks to their length and cute textured material — just $59!

12. Comfy and Cozy: This Barefoot Dreams open front cardigan is lightweight and super cute — was $145, now just $65!

13. Lazy Daze: These Ugg wide leg lounge pants will keep you nice and comfortable on the couch due to their 73% Lenzing EcoVero viscose, 23% polyester and 4% elastane — just $78!

14. Silky Smooth: These Free People Dreamy Days Pajamas use a 97% polyester and 3% spandex material composition for a sturdy but flexible alternative— just $98!