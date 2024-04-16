Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We often associate loungewear with snuggling up in the cold winter months, but that doesn’t mean the spring and summer months have to be any less cozy. However, this does not mean bringing your thick loungewear into warmer weather, as those pieces are sure to make you sweaty and uncomfortable. What it does mean is upgrading your wardrobe with lightweight and breezy spring loungewear that will transition into summer too.

To make sure you can quickly find luxurious loungewear sets that will seamlessly transition from spring to summer, we rounded up 18 that start at just $30. Whether you like to use loungewear for slipping into after a long work day, for sipping a cocktail while watching the sunset in your backyard or for picking up the kids from school, these loungewear sets will be fitting for all of the above. Each loungewear set is just as cozy as any winter style, but made with lighter weight fabrics and shorter pant and sleeve designs. Keep on reading to find your new favorite cozy set for the warmer months!

1. Boho Babe: If you’re a boho lover, you’re definitely going to want to check out this set that features a flowy silhouette, a knit fabric and contrast buttons — was $35, now $30!

2. A Bestseller! An Amazon number one bestseller, this lounge set looks way more expensive than it really is — was $53, now $46!

3. We Love Waffle Knits: Made of a polyester and spandex fabric blend, this set will be both soft and stretchy — $30!

4. Beachy-Chic: Giving you a great bang for your buck, this set can be used as both a chic beach cover-up over a bathing suit and a lounging style — $43!

5. Cute and Colorful: This set is for those who prefer colors over neutrals, as it features a striped design that contains several cute colors — $52!

6. Something Unique! Switch up your style with this set, which features an interesting striped sweatshirt design and matching striped shorts — $36!

7. Striped and Stylish: The beauty of this striped set is that it can be dressed up with jewelry, a cute purse and heels, but also down with sandals and a simple tank top — $37!

8. Airport-Chic: What makes this set the perfect airport pick is more than just its comfort and style. It can also be layered with a jacket to keep you warm on a cold flight — $32!

9. Pretty Prints! This set comes in so many pretty prints and colors, it’s sure to be a mood boost even on a dreary day — was $47, now $40!

10. Slimming and Sexy: If you love the way a crop top flatters your body, you’ll definitely want to take a look at this set that features a short-sleeve crop top and flattering yoga pants — was $36, now $30!

11. To Die for Tie-Dye: Not only does this set feature a cute tie-dye print, it’s also bound to be insanely cozy, made of a soft, fleece fabric — $33!

12. After Work Comfort: We picture this cozy set being the perfect thing to slip into after a long, hard day at the office, thanks to its breathable fleece fabric — was $53, now $37!

13. Easy and Breezy: Perfect for a day sitting pool or beachside, this set is made of a lightweight and breathable fabric, a button-up top and drawstring shorts — $40!

14. Knit to Perfection: Not only is this set the perfect style to sit by the beach in, it can also be paired with a jacket, sandals and minimal jewelry for a cute coffee date ‘fit — $39!

15. Fabulously Flowy: Those who have a thing for flowy pants will surely love this set that features an extra wide-leg style pant that features pockets and a cropped short-sleeve top — $33!

16. One-Shoulder Wonder: If you end up loving this one shoulder knit set, you can get it in multiple colors, as it comes in over 20 — $39!

17. We Heart Half-Zips: The great thing about a half-zip set like this one, is that you can switch it back and forth from being a crew-neck design to a V-neck design — was $40, now $34!

18. Pleats, Please! Because this set has a chic pleated fabric, it can be worn as loungewear, but it can be worn as a cute and casual travel set too — was $45, now $30!