Many of us have settled back into office life, whether on a full-time or hybrid schedule. We love seeing our favorite coworkers IRL and swiping any free leftover goodies in the break room, but one major downfall is comfort. We want to look professional, but our work clothes are not nearly as comfortable as our loungewear!
Eight hours a day (plus a commute) means you’re spending a long time in your officewear — so why should you have to deal with stiff, prodding clothing and uncushioned shoes that make you ache and blister? We’re going to help you nail the dress code while upping your comfort level with our picks below. Shop now from Amazon and beyond!
Tops
1. Our Absolute Favorite: Instead of a starched white button-up, try something like this soft Romanstii collared sweater. A top-notch knit!
2. We Also Love: You might want to leave your oversized graphic tees at home, but this adorable, puff-sleeve 1.STATE tee from Revolve will do the trick at work!
3. We Can’t Forget: Love the feeling of silky pajamas? This satin, short-sleeve Chigant button-up will be your new favorite staple!
4. Bonus: Prefer flowy, non-clingy pieces, but don’t want to wear something baggy to work? Check out this Dokotoo blouse!
Dresses
5. Our Absolute Favorite: Does your office feel like it’s in the middle of the arctic tundra? Stay warm and chic in this Alaster Queen sweater dress. Go belt-free for extra comfort!
6. We Also Love: Hang loose and keep it roomy with this Universal Thread midi shirt dress from Target — available in pink and green!
7. We Can’t Forget: This billowy, tiered YESNO maxi dress will be perfect for work with loafers and a blazer/cardigan — or fun for the weekend with platform sneakers and a denim jacket!
8. Bonus: Polo dresses are very popular right now, but you can skip over the minis for work and grab this stretchy, ribbed Rooscier midi dress instead!
9. Extra Credit: If you’re open to a splurge, don’t let this twist-side Tanya Taylor ribbed dress pass you by! It’s at Saks Fifth Avenue!
Pants
10. Our Absolute Favorite: Goodbye, prodding waistbands and scratchy fabrics! Hello, comfy leggings that look like pants! Shoppers call these Willit pants their “business leggings”!
11. We Also Love: If you’re not a huge fan of fitted styles, however, you might want to add these extra-flowy Somer pants to your Walmart cart!
12. We Can’t Forget: Joggers to work? With a dress code? It’s possible! Just grab a pair of these Dokotoo joggers. How cute is the waistband?
13. Bonus: We’d also love to see these Alex Evenings georgette pants worn with a simple top. Re-wear them for a nicer occasion too!
Shoes
14. Our Absolute Favorite: With soft padding and an OrthoLite footbed, this leather Clarks loafer feels amazing — and the wedge looks amazing too!
15. We Also Love: You can also swap out heels for a pair of clogs. These Dansko Bria clogs from Zappos are super comfy and have a functional buckle closure!
16. We Can’t Forget: Love a lug sole? Check out these Cushionaire loafers, featuring memory foam insoles!
17. Bonus: When the cold weather rolls in, you might prefer a pair of boots. If you need arch support and/or have plantar fasciitis, add these Vionic booties to your Amazon cart ASAP!
