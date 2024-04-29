Your account
23 Loose Empire Waist Dresses That Make All Figures Look Hourglass

By
dress
Getty Images

If you’re on the lookout for a spring and summer dress that’s equally stylish, flattering and comfortable, raise your hand. Trick question…that’s all of Us! Finding stylish dresses isn’t too difficult, but finding stylish ones that make you feel as good as you look? Now that’s a challenge!

Certain fabrics, fits, cuts and designs are more flattering than others. One style known to flatter all shapes and sizes is the empire waist, a fitted bodice that ends just below the bust. It minimizes many of our trouble areas and lengthens the torso all while slimming the waist. Could anything be better?

We collected 23 of our favorite mini, midi and maxi dresses with empire waist designs and we’re telling you…you’ll want them all! Read on to find your new favorite spring and summer (and maybe even fall) outfit.

Mini Dresses

dress
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: You may know Cupshe for swimsuits, but the brand makes high-fashion dresses too! The frock has lightweight and skin-friendly mesh sleeves that slim the arms while the v-neck and mid-thigh length make you appear taller. Wins all around!

Midi Dresses

midi
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking for a casual dress to wear every single day, we just found your perfect match. This midi dress has pockets, a button-up design and flowy sleeves. A blend of viscose and linen makes it the ideal thickness for transitional spring weather!

Maxi Dresses

Amazon
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: This dress is the definition of boho! The flutter sleeves, v-neck, wrap design and ankle length are just a few things we love. It’s the perfect style for vacation, dinner with your boo or a beach day with the girls. Grab it in black or in one of 34 different floral patterns!

