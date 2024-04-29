Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you’re on the lookout for a spring and summer dress that’s equally stylish, flattering and comfortable, raise your hand. Trick question…that’s all of Us! Finding stylish dresses isn’t too difficult, but finding stylish ones that make you feel as good as you look? Now that’s a challenge!
Certain fabrics, fits, cuts and designs are more flattering than others. One style known to flatter all shapes and sizes is the empire waist, a fitted bodice that ends just below the bust. It minimizes many of our trouble areas and lengthens the torso all while slimming the waist. Could anything be better?
We collected 23 of our favorite mini, midi and maxi dresses with empire waist designs and we’re telling you…you’ll want them all! Read on to find your new favorite spring and summer (and maybe even fall) outfit.
Mini Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: You may know Cupshe for swimsuits, but the brand makes high-fashion dresses too! The frock has lightweight and skin-friendly mesh sleeves that slim the arms while the v-neck and mid-thigh length make you appear taller. Wins all around!
- Dokotoo Crewneck Ruffle Chiffon Swing Dress — $38!
- BerryGo Casual Babydoll Flowy Dress — $37!
- Dokotoo Short Sleeve Elegant Short Skirt Dress — $36!
- Verdusa Mini Wrap Fit and Flare Dress — $35!
- Cupshe Heathered Smocked Relaxed Mini Dress — $38!
- Aoysky High Waist Ruffle Short Dress — $45!
Midi Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking for a casual dress to wear every single day, we just found your perfect match. This midi dress has pockets, a button-up design and flowy sleeves. A blend of viscose and linen makes it the ideal thickness for transitional spring weather!
- Prettygarden Casual Swiss Dot Smocked Beach Dress — $43!
- Merokeety Summer Lace Tiered Midi Dress — $53!
- Sureple Spring Round Neck T-Shirt Dress — $31!
- Grace Karin Spaghetti Stap Flowy Pleated Dress — $40!
- Prettygarden Casual Boho Puff Sleeve High Waist Dress — $48!
- Alaster Queen Tie Empire Waist Trendy Dress — $33!
- Pygfemr Summer Slocked Flutter V Neck Dress — $42!
Maxi Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: This dress is the definition of boho! The flutter sleeves, v-neck, wrap design and ankle length are just a few things we love. It’s the perfect style for vacation, dinner with your boo or a beach day with the girls. Grab it in black or in one of 34 different floral patterns!
- Lacavo Short Sleeve Maxi Dress — $23!
- Anrabess Loose Boho Wrap V Neck Dress — $50!
- Palinda Sleeveless Spaghetti Stap Maxi Dress — $30!
- Sanmuzi Floral Maxi Dress Beach Party — $46!
- Amegoya Summer Casual Long Casual Beach Dress — $44!
- Kranda Deep V Neck Flowy Slit Dress — $40!
- Anrabess Summer Ruffle Floral Bell Sleeve Dress — $43!