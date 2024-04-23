Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’ll be honest: “Floral” and “ruffle” aren’t usually my cup of tea. I typically opt for more simple, understated styles, ones that allow me to accessorize with sparkly jewelry, neutral makeup and white sneakers. But since it’s spring and floral is totally in, I figured I should probably look for something floral — for a subtle, slightly sophisticated floral dress that I can wear all spring and summer.

The search turned out to be harder than I thought…none of the floral dresses fit my minimalist style! On the verge of giving up, I stumbled upon this absolutely stunning low-key mini dress. It was love at first sight! To make sure I wasn’t seeing with rose-colored goggles, I texted the girls’ group. When two of my girlfriends replied, “OMG wait, I need that too”, I knew I found a winner.

This mini dress hits mid-thigh, making it the perfect length to pair with sandals or sneakers. The straight neckline and adjustable tie straps make it suitable for all bust sizes, especially those on the smaller side. In addition to being functional, tie straps are such a chic look! The straps are meant to hang long and tie into bows.

A shirred back panel keeps it stretchy around the midsection, so you’ll be as comfy as you are trendy! Three tiers flow from the fitted bodice, a flattering combination that slims the midsection and hides the inevitable bloat we all get. You’ll be radiating confidence wherever you go! To keep it lightweight and soft, the material is 100% cotton with a 100% rayon lining.

As mentioned, “floral” doesn’t mean aggressively floral; the dress has a white base, pastel blue flowers and light green leaves. I can’t wait to wear it with white sneakers this summer! This dress can be worn casually with sneakers, a jean jacket, sunglasses and a tote bag for a day on the town or with sandals and a cardigan for brunch.

You can also dress it up with a pair of strappy heels and a handbag for graduations, birthday parties, baby showers and any outdoor gatherings this spring and summer. If it isn’t already clear, this dress is ultra-versatile, the perfect balance of flirty, seasonal and classy! So get ready to have the prettiest dress in the neighborhood (and have all your friends inquiring about your outfit). I’ll be counting down the days until mine arrives!

Get the Kylah Ruffle Mini Dress for $69 at Petal and Pup!