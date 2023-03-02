21 Early Spring Fashion Finds That Look Totally Zara — All Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Did you hear that? That was the long-awaited signal informing us that it’s officially time to start shopping for spring clothes and switching out the wintry pieces in your closet for more sun-friendly finds!

Sprucing up your wardrobe for spring can definitely add up fast, but if you want a chic, Zara-like wardrobe without spending your entire paycheck, you’ve come to the right place. Check out our 21 favorite finds — all under $50! A few are even under $10!

Knit and Crochet Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We love this trend for spring because it’s cute but also weather-appropriate. This SweatyRocks knit polo top comes in the cutest colors!

2. We Also Love: Boho babes will love the bell sleeves and ornate crochet pattern on this Saodimallsu top!

3. We Can’t Forget: This cropped Gotagse crochet tank has the cutest unique floral design with retro vibes!

Nylon-Blend Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Nylon is a super durable fabric, but it’s also on the thinner side, making it great for spring activities. This is the perfect time to pull out your trendy athletic dresses, like this Qinsen tennis dress!

5. We Also Love: Chic and timeless, this nylon and viscose The Drop midi tank dress can be worn alone or with a layer on top!

6. We Can’t Forget: How about a top and skirt set? This Anrabess set instantly captured our attention!

Cargo Pants

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Cargo pants have come a long way! Your street style could be majorly elevated with these Dokotoo pants!

8. We Also Love: These Allegra K cargo pants prove that some satin fabric and a couple of cute tassels can even dress up the classically casual style!

9. We Can’t Forget: Love an edgy look? Check out these Floerns pants, featuring a chain and zippers!

Denim, Denim, Denim

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Denim jackets and jeans will always be stylish, but the fashion world is calling for extra denim right now. Check out this BSLingerie corset top!

11. We Also Love: This cropped, short-sleeve Floerns denim jacket is a cool take on a fan-favorite style!

12. We Can’t Forget: We’re also seeing denim bags from Zara, similar to this Aocina crossbody!

Bold Floral Jewelry

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This Alilang flower necklace and earrings set will act as both an outfit upgrade and a mood upgrade!

14. We Also Love: This Amazon Collection sterling silver flower necklace is available with 11 different gemstones!

15. We Can’t Forget: These multi-color Lakiyoyo dangle flower earrings are so intricately designed and beautiful!

Bike Short Unitards

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Wear it on its own or with a jacket or even a crop top. Just make sure you check out this Automet unitard!

17. We Also Love: Want something a little sportier you could also wear to work out? Grab this Calvin Klein unitard!

18. We Can’t Forget: How about a little asymmetry? This ribbed, one-shoulder OQQ unitard is equal parts comfy and flirty!

So Many Sparkles

19. Our Absolute Favorite: You don’t have to save the sparkles solely for New Year’s Eve. Grab this Anna-Kaci sequin blazer for spring!

20. We Also Love: This celestial Mangopop long-sleeve top looks like a sparkling midnight sky!

21. We Can’t Forget: You could dress this Anna-Kaci sequin T-shirt dress up for a night out or down for daytime!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!