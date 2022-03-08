9 of the Best Spring Sandals and Slip-Ons for Plantar Fasciitis

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dealing with plantar fasciitis and looking for some relief? You’re not alone! Plantar fasciitis is actually a quite common condition. You may not even realize you have it. You may be experiencing plantar fasciitis if you have heel pain and stiffness, especially after an activity, often due to pressure, irritation or inflammation. The term is frequently used interchangeably with “heel spur syndrome” and “painful heel syndrome,” according to the Journal of the American Podiatric Medical Association.

It’s not the end of the world! With the right kinds of shoes, your plantar fasciitis symptoms could be left behind in the dust. You’ll want to look for supportive shoes with great arch support and cushioning, possibly with a thicker midsole. No flat shoes! We’ll show you some of our favorite sandals and slip-ons for spring that have reviewers with plantar fasciitis singing their praises below:

Best Flip Flop

Let’s be clear — buying orthopedic-friendly shoes doesn’t have to mean shopping clunky, ugly footwear. You can still wear flip flops! Just make sure to grab a pair with incredible arch support. Shoppers say that “anyone with plantar fasciitis should wear these flip flops”!

Get the Vionic Casandra for just $75 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Best Sporty Slip-Ons

With aspects like memory foam and “elastic air cushioning” helping to absorb shock at the heel, these mesh slip-ons will have you feeling good even after long walks. They may help with bunion pain too!

Get the HKR Walking Shoes for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best Wedge Sandals

These pretty wedges have Aetrex® arch placement, which may feel a little far back at first, but is specifically designed to help with heel/arch pain and plantar fasciitis. Add in the jute detailing, the buckle at the ankle and the suede and we’re obviously sold!

Get the Aetrex Sydney for just $150 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Best Slides

There’s a reason why Birkenstocks are so beloved, even among A-list celebrities. They have an iconic look, amazing cushioning and a contoured footbed, with “medial and metatarsal arches support the instep and ball of your foot.” This waterproof pair also comes in such cute colors!

Get the Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal for just $50 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Best Hiking Sandals

These vegan-friendly sandals keep your feet locked in with hook-and-loop straps and happy with an EVA foam midsole. One shopper said they can’t wear most sandals because of plantar fasciitis, but that these Teva shoes have such good arch support that they’re “very comfortable even on 5 mile hikes”!

Get the Teva Hurricane XLT2 (originally $75) now starting at $62 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Best Everyday Slip-Ons

Need a cute slip-on that will go with all of your denim shorts, floral dresses, rompers and culottes? It comes as no surprise that a Dr. Scholl’s shoe is providing shoppers with the support their feet need, but some may be surprised to see just how cute it is!

Get the Dr. Scholl’s Madison Sneaker starting at just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best Slippers

These cozy, wool and faux-fur slippers are all kinds of adorable and comfy. You’ll truly fall in love with them when you try them on though. They have a footbed approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association to help prevent and alleviate plantar fasciitis, knee and back pain!

Get the Revitalign Juniper Orthotic Slipper for just $80 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Best Clogs

These highly-rated clogs are game-changing due to their OOfoam technology. They claim to absorb 37% more impact than traditional footwear foam materials and reduce energy exertion in the ankles by up to 47%. Slipping them on for the first time is going to be unforgettable!

Get the OOFOS Unisex OOCloog starting at just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best Heeled Sandals

Attending a wedding or other fancy event? Don’t feel like you need to wear those heels that leave your feet throbbing for days. This pretty, sparkly pair has N5 Contour+ technology, with dual-density cushioning on a patented, contoured footbed with arch support!

Get the Naturalizer Vanessa (originally $120) for just $99.95 at Zappos! Free shipping!

