13 Trendy, Cushiony Sandals That Will Help With Foot Pain

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While many of Us have suffered from some type of foot pain in the past, others deal with it on a more consistent basis. We can’t imagine how uncomfortable it is to walk around feeling those aches after just an hour or two on your feet. If this scenario sounds familiar, you have to be mindful about the type of shoes that you buy.

With that in mind, we found some amazing sandals that have the proper amount of arch support and that desired cushy feel which can make your feet comfortable all day long. Even if you don’t have any serious pain issues, these are great sandals to rock when you have a long day ahead. Check them out below and see which pair best suits your needs!

These Stylish, Supportive Sandals

We love the minimalist double-strap design of these shoes!

Get the MEGNYA Diabetic Orthotic Sandals for Women for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

These “Seriously Comfortable” Sandals

Shoppers say that these are some of the most comfortable sandals they’ve ever owned!

Get the Clarks Women’s Arla Jacory Wedge Sandal for prices starting at $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Ultra-Popular Sport Sandals

Surprisingly enough, these sandals have become very trendy. We’re so glad that a sandal brand as comfortable as Tevas is considered fashion-forward!

Get the Teva Women’s Ankle-Strap W HURRICANE XLT2 for prices starting at $55, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Stylish Patterned Sandals

The geometric pattern on these sandals disguises the fact that they’re meant to target foot pain.

Get the MEGNYA Orthopedic Slides Sandals for Women for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Massaging Footbed Sandals

Your feet will feel like they’re on cloud nine in these massaging sandals!

Get the Revs Premium Acupressure & Reflexology Massage Sandals for prices starting at $65, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Supportive Wedge Sandals

If you’re looking for some extra height, these wedges are absolutely perfect.

Get the Vionic Women’s Pacific Ellie Wedge Sandals for prices starting at $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Classic Beach Sandals

These flip flop sandals are a classic shoe for the summer, and this option is a lot more supportive that your typical rubber pair!

Get the Reef Women’s Reef Ortho-spring for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Extra Wide Sandals

These sandals are available in regular, wide and extra wide sizing options if you need added room for comfort.

Get the Orthofeet Proven Heel and Foot Pain Relief Extended Widths Orthopedic Diabetic Arch Support Women’s Orthotic Sandals for $120, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Highly-Rated Thong Sandals

Shoppers say that these are some of the most affordable orthopedic sandals they’ve purchased to date!

Get the LLSOARSS Plantar Fasciitis Feet Sandal with Arch Support for prices starting at $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Cushiony Sandals

These sandals were made for post-workout recovery, which is ideal if you’re looking for maximum comfort.

Get the OOFOS – Women’s OOlala – Post Exercise Active Sport Recovery Thong Sandal for prices starting at $45, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Ankle T-Strap Sandals

These sandals are timelessly chic, and no one will know that they’re made for those suffering from foot pain.

Get the Vionic Women’s Rest Kirra Backstrap Sandal for prices starting at $47, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Comfy Thong Sandals

If you deal with Plantar Fasciitis, these sandals were created with that specific issue in mind.

Get the Orkii Women’s Plantar Fasciitis Feet Sandals for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Ultra-Lightweight Sandals

Help ease the pressure on your feet by wearing these sandals while out running errands!

Get the NUUSOL Hailey Slide Women’s Flip Flops/Sandals for prices starting at $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!