13 Trendy, Cushiony Sandals That Will Help With Foot Pain

While many of Us have suffered from some type of foot pain in the past, others deal with it on a more consistent basis. We can’t imagine how uncomfortable it is to walk around feeling those aches after just an hour or two on your feet. If this scenario sounds familiar, you have to be mindful about the type of shoes that you buy.
With that in mind, we found some amazing sandals that have the proper amount of arch support and that desired cushy feel which can make your feet comfortable all day long. Even if you don’t have any serious pain issues, these are great sandals to rock when you have a long day ahead. Check them out below and see which pair best suits your needs!
These Stylish, Supportive Sandals
We love the minimalist double-strap design of these shoes!See it!
Get the MEGNYA Diabetic Orthotic Sandals for Women for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.
These “Seriously Comfortable” Sandals
Shoppers say that these are some of the most comfortable sandals they’ve ever owned!See it!
Get the Clarks Women’s Arla Jacory Wedge Sandal for prices starting at $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.
These Ultra-Popular Sport Sandals
Surprisingly enough, these sandals have become very trendy. We’re so glad that a sandal brand as comfortable as Tevas is considered fashion-forward!See it!
Get the Teva Women’s Ankle-Strap W HURRICANE XLT2 for prices starting at $55, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.
These Stylish Patterned Sandals
The geometric pattern on these sandals disguises the fact that they’re meant to target foot pain.See it!
Get the MEGNYA Orthopedic Slides Sandals for Women for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.
These Massaging Footbed Sandals
Your feet will feel like they’re on cloud nine in these massaging sandals!See it!
Get the Revs Premium Acupressure & Reflexology Massage Sandals for prices starting at $65, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.
These Supportive Wedge Sandals
If you’re looking for some extra height, these wedges are absolutely perfect.See it!
Get the Vionic Women’s Pacific Ellie Wedge Sandals for prices starting at $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.
These Classic Beach Sandals
These flip flop sandals are a classic shoe for the summer, and this option is a lot more supportive that your typical rubber pair!See it!
Get the Reef Women’s Reef Ortho-spring for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.
These Extra Wide Sandals
These sandals are available in regular, wide and extra wide sizing options if you need added room for comfort.See it!
Get the Orthofeet Proven Heel and Foot Pain Relief Extended Widths Orthopedic Diabetic Arch Support Women’s Orthotic Sandals for $120, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.
These Highly-Rated Thong Sandals
Shoppers say that these are some of the most affordable orthopedic sandals they’ve purchased to date!See it!
Get the LLSOARSS Plantar Fasciitis Feet Sandal with Arch Support for prices starting at $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.
These Cushiony Sandals
These sandals were made for post-workout recovery, which is ideal if you’re looking for maximum comfort.See it!
Get the OOFOS – Women’s OOlala – Post Exercise Active Sport Recovery Thong Sandal for prices starting at $45, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.
These Ankle T-Strap Sandals
These sandals are timelessly chic, and no one will know that they’re made for those suffering from foot pain.See it!
Get the Vionic Women’s Rest Kirra Backstrap Sandal for prices starting at $47, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.
These Comfy Thong Sandals
If you deal with Plantar Fasciitis, these sandals were created with that specific issue in mind.See it!
Get the Orkii Women’s Plantar Fasciitis Feet Sandals for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.
These Ultra-Lightweight Sandals
Help ease the pressure on your feet by wearing these sandals while out running errands!See it!
Get the NUUSOL Hailey Slide Women’s Flip Flops/Sandals for prices starting at $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.
