These Seriously Comfy Slip-On Sandals Go With Every Outfit

Flip flops are one of our favorite types of footwear to rock in the summer. Truth be told, we wish we could wear them 24/7 — but not every outfit allows for a basic pair of rubber thong sandals. Sometimes we need to be a little more dressed up, especially as many of Us start to return to normalcy!

Numerous Amazon shoppers have found themselves in similar predicaments, and are paying it forward by recommending a pair of sandals that’s just as comfy as their go-to flip flops — but far more stylish! Considering how much they adore wearing these strappy sandals from Plaka with all of their laid-back, casual outfits in the warm weather, we did some research to find out what makes them so special.

Get the Plaka Flip Flops Sandals for Women Oceanside for prices starting at just $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

The look of these sandals is certainly what first caught out attention. We were instantly intrigued by the woven straps that look totally boho-chic and are available in a variety of color combos. There are brighter options, as well as more earthy tones — and you can also choose between different footbed shades. These are flat sandals, but they do have the slightest heel in the back which helps to support the natural curve of your foot. Shoppers swear that if you’re a fan of standard flip flops, you’re going to fall in love with these Plaka sandals!

These sandals are incredibly versatile — you can team them with maxi dresses, shirts, jeans and shorts. If you’re in-between sizes, shoppers recommend ordering the next size up for a comfortable fit. These are the ultimate casual sandals to wear in the daytime if you want your feel to feel ultra-comfortable. The straps provide ample support, and won’t awkwardly slip off while you walk. Count Us as one of the newest members of the Plaka fan club — we’re going to live our best life this summer in these sandals!

