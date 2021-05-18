17 Flattering Pairs of Shorts That Will Have You Loving Your Legs

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to shorts, our relationship is, well…it’s complicated. Every year we find ourselves wanting them again, but when we finally get them, we’re usually left disappointed. We become overly critical of our exposed legs, and we think that maybe we’d prefer to just be hot in our full-length jeans instead.

Of course, what we’d actually prefer is a pair of shorts that flatters our legs and stops us from concentrating so hard on our insecurities. We want a pair that has us glancing over at the mirror again and again because we can’t get enough of how good we look.

How about 17 pairs instead? That’s how many pairs we’ve rounded up for you to check out!

Denim Shorts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: These Levi’s Mid Length Shorts give you a little extra length and coverage without turning into Bermuda shorts. That extra bit of denim could seriously make all the difference in your look and confidence!

2. These Rekucci Secret Figure shorts have a contour waistband, a little bit of extra room at the leg and a lot of stretch!

3. These Everlane A-Line shorts have a retro look to them that is going to be timeless!

4. The frayed hem on these QACOHU shorts adds a little edge to your outfit while also creating a subtle elongating effect!

Fashion Shorts

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Dress them up or dress them down — whatever you do, pick up a pair of these GRACE KARIN bowknot shorts!

6. Could we be more obsessed with the ruffle trim on these comfy FASKUNOIE shorts?

7. The pom-pom trim on these Verdusa shorts will have compliments flying at you left and right!

8. Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of these loose-fit BTFBM shorts. Good thing they come in so many colors!

Athletic & Biker Shorts

9. Our Absolute Favorite: These BALEAF shorts have an almost unfathomable amount of glowing reviews, but we can see why. We’d wear these to the gym or with a crop top and blazer!

10. For lovely legs and the peachiest booty, these KIWI RATA shorts are a can’t-miss pick!

11. If you prefer a dolphin short style, then pick up a three-pack of these Motarto shorts, complete with contrast binding!

12. Time to join all of the supermodels out there strutting around in their Champion activewear. These Champion shorts are seriously cute (and affordable)!

13. You may find that these double-layer icyzone shorts are exactly what you’ve been looking for, even if you didn’t know it!

Lounge Shorts

14. Our Absolute Favorite: These rainbow-trim Room Service pajama shorts were released just in time for Pride Month, and their soft jersey is a total dream!

15. These Ekouaer shorts just look all kinds of comfy, and we really love the striped version!

16. Comfy sweat shorts that are also sweat-wicking? These HISKYWIN shorts are going to be a serious staple!

17. We positively adore the lace trim and long ribbon bows on these Just Love pajama shorts!

