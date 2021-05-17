17 Ultra-Stylish Dresses You Can Wear in the Spring, Summer and Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we could, we would have a wardrobe for every season of the year. But let’s face it: Most of our closets (and budgets) aren’t big enough, so we like to compromise by picking up styles that we can wear year-round. It’s easy with basics, but finding dresses that you can rock across all seasons? Well, it’s a little bit trickier.

We set out on the ambitious task of selecting dresses that can be worn during the spring, summer and fall. Here’s how we went about it: Each of the dresses can be worn on their own when it’s hot outside — and when it’s colder, all you have to do is throw on a jacket or some tights to make it work! These fabulous frocks can save you precious space in your closet — and possibly a few bucks as well. Check them out below!

17 Dresses That You Can Wear in The Spring, Summer and Fall

Florals

1. This floral chiffon Nuofengkudu maxi dress is available in a long-sleeve version that will work for the three warmer seasons of the year.

2. The dark colors used in the floral design of this swing dress from Milumia make it suitable for any time of year!

3. We adore wearing off-the-shoulder dresses no matter what the season, and you can do that with this option from Romwe!

4. The florals on this Naggoo wrap dress are simple and dainty, so you can rock it during any season!

Stripes and Polka Dots

5. We love this everyday tie-waist dress from MEROKEETY, which you can easily adjust and style depending on the weather you’re dealing with.

6. This PRETTYGARDEN halter polka-dot maxi dress has an absolutely timeless look.

7. Thousands upon thousands of shoppers have fallen in love with this polka-dot wrap dress from Relipop!

8. The mustard yellow color and subtle stripes on this midi dress from Romwe will look great in the spring, summer and fall!

Boho-Chic Patterns

9. When it’s warm you can wear this PRETTYGARDEN maxi dress on its own, and layer a leather or denim jacket over it when it’s chilly!

10. There are tons of different color combos to choose from with this Milumia tunic dress that work for all seasons!

11. This frilly long-sleeve dress from Dokotoo is a sensation that you’ll want to wear all the time — not just in the summer heat!

12. We love the lacy, long sleeves on this OURS off-the-shoulder swing dress!

Sleek and Sophisticated

13. This Verdusa ruched bodycon mini dress will forever be one of our favorite flattering styles!

14. You can wear this cocktail dress from Sarin Mathews for any type of special occasion!

15. A tank dress like this one from BTFBM is a basic that can be dressed up or down. It will always be a hit!

16. Slinky slip dresses like this one from xxxiticat aren’t just trendy for one season — they’re forever chic and classy!

17. This GRACE KARIN cocktail dress has a vintage ’60s vibe that’s seriously classic!

