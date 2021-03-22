Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to flattering garments, wrap dresses are always at the top of the list. The second the warm weather kicks off, we can’t wait to throw our favorite options on! Need a closet refresh? There’s serious variety in the wrap dress department, and we’re here to break it down for you.

Best of all, you can find a wrap dress for any type of occasion — whether it’s a business meeting or a more formal night out. Check out the most fabulous finds below!

Our 21 Favorite Wrap Dresses for Spring and Summer on Amazon

Short-Sleeve Wrap Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The look of this dress from ZESICA is classically boho, which complements the traditional wrap style. We adore the short sleeves and ruffled hem!

2. We Also Love: Another classic wrap dress is this option from ECOWISH, which also has fluttery short sleeves and a dramatic maxi length!

3. We Also Love: This wrap dress from OUGES has puffy sleeves that are beyond gorgeous!

4. We Also Love: If you’re looking for a short-sleeve wrap dress that’s more elegant, check out this beautiful version from Star Vixen!

Long-Sleeve Wrap Dresses

5. Our Absolute Favorite: One of the most popular wrap dresses on Amazon is this beauty from uguest! Its ruffled mini skirt and loose lantern sleeves are so trendy.

6. We Also Love: For a longer dress, this maxi version from PRETTYGARDEN is absolutely perfect and has a casual (but still chic) feel!

7. We Also Love: This maxi dress from R.Vivimos has an exaggerated boho style thanks to its paisley print!

8. We Also Love: This dress from AOOKSMERY is on the shorter side, and has polka dot embellishments throughout the chiffon material.

9. We Also Love: This wrap dress from The Fifth Label is available in a slew of sophisticated long-sleeve styles. Take your pick!

Daytime Wrap Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: In terms of everyday outfits, this dress from Amazon Essentials is a must-have! It’s made from a stretchy jersey material that’s ideal for casual days.

11. We Also Love: This wrap dress from Lark & Ro is also a dream for daytime wear! It’s a sleeveless dress with a midi length. Brunch goals!

12. We Also Love: Another wildly popular wrap dress is this one from Relipop! Over 15,000 shoppers are obsessed with its adorable cut, and it will look great with a denim jacket and fresh white sneakers.

13. We Also Love: This wrap dress from Sugar Lips has a lace overlay that is simply stunning.

14. We Also Love: Instead of your typical spring and summer florals, this wrap dress from Angashion has a tropical print that shoppers are obsessed with!

15. We Also Love: This fitted wrap dress from BCBGeneration is begging to be worn on date night!

Evening Wrap Dresses

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Everything about this wrap dress from AX Paris is glamorous. It has a sultry plunging neckline, cold-shoulder sleeves and a super flattering cut that shows off your figure!

17. We Also Love: The wrap style of this dress from Milumia has more of a bodycon vibe. An essential for any vacation!

18. We Also Love: When the temperatures start soaring, this spaghetti strap wrap dress from ECOWISH is great to have on hand.

19. We Also Love: We love the fitted style of this wrap dress from Relipop, plus the flirty ruffle hemline!

20. We Also Love: The gold metallic hue of this wrap dress from BB DAKOTA is totally on-trend for the spring and summer months!

21. We Also Love: Another sweet spaghetti strap dress for date night is this mini wrap number from Zalalus!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

