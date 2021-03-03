Our 21 Absolute Favorite Spring Dresses — All Under $50 on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The spring is upon Us, people! The sun is shining well past 5 p.m. — and all we want to wear are dresses, dresses and more dresses! It’s been an impossibly long winter, and our favorite frocks deserve to be front and center.

Of course, we’re also adding new dresses to our collections right now — and you can get in on the action too. We’ve rounded up a slew of different styles ready for you to shop on Amazon — and they’re all $50 or less! Take a look at our picks below!

Our 21 Absolute Favorite Spring Dresses on Amazon

Boho Dresses

We’ve been waiting all winter long to break out our boho styles. These dresses are staples for spring, and they’re also the perfect pieces to pair with leather or denim jackets.

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Everything about this dress from ZESICA is a boho lover’s dream! Not only is it made in a wrap style, it’s long, flowy and available in eye-popping prints.

2. We Also Love: This R.Vivimos midi dress has a more modest design, but it serves up plenty of ’60s glam!

3. We Also Love: These maxi dresses from MakeMeChic come in so many different tie-dye prints that offer up a modern take on the traditional boho look.

Maxi Dresses

Maxis are a must for spring! These long, flowy styles will make you feel comfortable and put-together.

4. Our Absolute Favorite: The eyelet embroidery on this ultra-flowy maxi from BerryGo is so stunning — this is a dress you’ll wear well into the summer months.

5. We Also Love: What’s not to love about a casual loose maxi with pockets? This V-neck spaghetti-strap maxi from LILBETTER is a true springtime score!

6. We Also Love: This maxi from OURS is similar to the one we just mentioned, but it comes in this amazing tie-dye print!

Romantic Dresses

We’re talking florals, frills, lace and so much more! These dresses will make you feel like you’re living in a fairytale.

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This chiffon mini dress from Dokotoo has all of the girlie spring energy you could hope for — stunning florals, ruffles and tiers!

8. We Also Love: The intricate crochet lace overlay on this SheIn mini dress is sure to turn heads!

9. We Also Love: This R.Vivimos midi dress has beautiful puff sleeves and a sweet floral pattern that’s ideal for everyday wear.

Everyday Dresses

These are the simple dresses that you can wear on the daily. Plus, you can easily glam them up for a more formal occasion!

10. Our Absolute Favorite: We have to give our top spot to this Amazon bestseller! This T-shirt bodycon dress from BTFBM has the most on-point length, and the ruching can give you a seriously flattering shape.

11. We Also Love: If you want to go for a more modest aesthetic, this empire-waist tank dress from MEROKEETY is a fantastic pick!

12. We Also Love: A knee-length swing dress is a spring staple, and this version from Amazon Essentials is affordable and well-reviewed.

Elegant Dresses

If you need a dress for a formal occasion, be it a wedding or any type of celebration, we have a style that will flatter and stun!

13. Our Absolute Favorite: You can’t go wrong with a classic cocktail dress for a more upscale event. This version from GRACE KARIN has the most gorgeous silhouette, and it looks a lot more expensive than its price tag!

14. We Also Love: For another vintage-inspired pick, this lace overlay wrap-style dress from MISSMAY is a hit!

15. We Also Love: We adore this simplistic satin maxi dress from SheIn! It has a deep-V neckline with a strappy back and looks effortlessly stylish.

Cozy Dresses

Just because it’s spring doesn’t mean that the wind disappears. On those colder days, these are the dresses you want to be wearing!

16. Our Absolute Favorite: This dress is another favorite of thousands of Amazon shoppers. It’s a knit long-sleeve mini dress from PRETTYGARDEN that has a built-in tie waist — and we’re obsessed!

17. We Also Love: What could be more cozy than a hoodie dress? This one from LOGENE is loose, comfortable and comes in a variety of colors and prints!

Mini Dresses

It’s time to break out the legs again! If you’re eager to rock short styles, these dress picks are going to make you feel like a supermodel.

18. Our Absolute Favorite: Slip dresses are one of our favorite styles, especially when they have a cowl neckline and ruching — just like this one from Gmeitoey! The ruching lets you control how long or short the hem hits, and the texture makes it incredibly flattering as well.

19. We Also Love: This simple bodycon number from Floerns has a standard mini dress cut, and is available in every plaid print that you can think of. Hello, Clueless vibes!

20. We Also Love: Why wear a basic tank top dress when you can rock this mini? This LIYOHON bodycon includes an attached tie-waist that gives you some ruching, and helps create a gorgeous shape!

21. We Also Love: If you’re not into the form-fitting appearance, this babydoll mini dress from R.Vivimos is loose, flowy and fabulous!

