Cardigans are the ultimate fall accessory. They’re functional pieces which make a statement during the day, but can keep you warm during transitional fall nights when the weather is simply unpredictable. ‘Tis the season for layering, so finding flattering cardigans is crucial. You want to find a piece which can fit comfortably underneath a leather or denim jacket — on the other hand, you can’t go wrong with a fuzzy, breathable cardigan to remain cozy without the risk of getting sweaty.

The hunt for flattering cardigans is on, and we’ve searched the ‘net for the scoop. As luck would have it, Amazon, Nordstrom and Revolve have endless options — read ahead for the best flattering cardigans for fall!

Colorful Cardigans

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Leave bright bursts of positive energy everywhere you go, thanks to the adorable pink hearts on this white cardigan. A perfect match for a white T-shirt and jeans combo.

2. We Also Love: Meow! Show off your inner lioness with this feline-inspired number. It’s roomy enough to keep you warm and comfy this fall!

3. We Can’t Forget: Style this colorful cardigan with fall-approved booties for a more casual ‘fit. Get ready for a look that’s sweeter than bubblegum pink!

4. You Won’t Regret It: This sleek cardigan costs just $26. Made from 87% polyester and 13% spandex material, shoppers are so impressed with the quality of this cardigan. Others are impressed with how well it conceals their lower body while wearing leggings!

Statement Sweaters

5. Saddle Up: The bold Western-inspired print on this long-sleeve cardigan makes it that much more fab. It’s on the pricier end of the spectrum, but its generous size and eye-catching aesthetic make it worth the investment.

6. Happy Daze: There’s no such thing as a bad day when you’re wearing this smiley face cardigan. This fun-filled button-down is made from a cozy fabric which makes it ultra-soft and cozy!

7. Life in Plastic: Come on, Barbie — let’s go party in this plush pink cardigan!

8. Yes, You Need More Neutrals: For most of Us, fall is all about neutrals. You won’t think twice about adding this chocolate brown cardigan to your closet!

9. Get It While It’s Hot: This wooly V-neck cardigan looks way more expensive than it is — you can snag it for under $50.

At Revolve

10. Double Trouble: Cardigans are the name of the game, however, you can wear secure all the buttons on this one and wear it as a dress.

11. Boss Babe Energy: Elevate any outfit you put together this fall with the help of this lengthy cardigan.

12. The Everything Cardi: Calling all street-style enthusiasts. You’ll be able to team this oversized chunky knit cardigan with so many of your favorite trends!

13. Out & About: You won’t want to leave home without this tiger-stripe cardigan. It features the cutest balloon sleeves and pockets which actually hold things!

14. Beauty Queen: Regardless of your experience, you’ll get to live out your pageant queen dreams courtesy of the adorable patches on this cardigan.

15. Plaid Combos: Shacket season and sweater weather go hand in hand. This button-down cardigan features a classic autumn-approved print.

