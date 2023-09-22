Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The weather is beginning to call for layers — but what if you’re not quite ready to answer? Even if you own multiple types of jackets, knits and sweatshirts, they’re often not right for the occasion and/or the temperature. Finding one piece that works for basically everything is hard… but it’s not impossible.

What we need is a jacket but with the coziness of a cardigan and the sophisticated vibe of a blazer. Ready to see the perfect blend of all three? It’s not only on Amazon Prime — it’s on sale!

Get the Anrabess Cardigan Sweater Jacket (originally $90) for just $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

It’s easy to see why we’re in love with this Anrabess piece, but we’re going to gush over it anyway. We can’t help it! First, we love that it’s made from a soft and comfy yet breathable viscose blend. Add on details like lapels and patch pockets and we’re head over heels. The tailored fit and simple, versatile shades are serving up major quiet luxury vibes too!

This cardi-coat actually comes in 18 colors. Each is beautifully subdued and extremely wearable. There are so many neutrals — you’re bound to easily find one that suits your style, skin tone and other pieces in your closet. As for sizing, options range from S-XL.

Get the Anrabess Cardigan Sweater Jacket (originally $90) for just $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Let’s discuss the styling possibilities, because this Anrabess find will create a world of fashionable outfits for your everyday life. As seen on the model, it’s an excellent way to elevate a classic, casual outfit like jeans and a tank or tee. Just add sneakers or lace-up booties!

Heading to work or a job interview? Wear it over a button-up or blouse with trousers and loafers or ballet flats. Going out to dinner? We’d absolutely love to see it slung over your shoulders, paired with a slinky slip dress. Don’t forget the heels!

Get the Anrabess Cardigan Sweater Jacket (originally $90) for just $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Anrabess here and explore other cardigans here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Shoppers 'Love' How This Comfy Sweater Set 'Makes You Look Put Together' Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Our closet is overstuffed with clothing we’ve only worn once, and yet we always feel like we have nothing to wear. The truth is, besides the occasional fancy function or date night dinner, we rarely dress up. Most […]

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals Under $50 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Amazon Prime Day is making a return in 2023! This time around, it’s going by Prime Big Deal Days — but you can essentially expect the same iconic event: 48 hours of mega-deals for Prime members only! Prime […]

Related: 17 Dresses and Jumpsuits That Will Cinch and Highlight Your Waist Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. While we love the oversized trend as much as the next shopper, we think it’s often best styled alongside a cinched piece. A shacket with a belted dress? A slouchy cardigan with a smocked jumpsuit? Love! These pieces […]