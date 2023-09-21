Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
While we love the oversized trend as much as the next shopper, we think it’s often best styled alongside a cinched piece. A shacket with a belted dress? A slouchy cardigan with a smocked jumpsuit? Love! These pieces are amazing on their own too.
Below, we’ve curated a stylish list of dresses and jumpsuits that will highlight and accentuate your waist, whether with a tie, belt, gathered/ruched fabric, smocking or whatever else. Add these picks to your fall wardrobe ASAP!
Dresses
1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Wdirara dress is the type of piece you can wear with sneakers or heels. Dress it up, dress it down — wear it everywhere!
2. We Also Love: A cinched waist and long legs? This Grace Karin maxi dress does it all. It even has pockets!
3. We Can’t Forget: Need something that will stun even in chilly weather? Check out this Prettygarden ruched sweater dress!
4. Business in Front, Party in Back: This Porridge dress from Anthropologie is sleek and sophisticated, but the back has a little cutout surprise!
5. Rock the Smock: The smocking on this Kranda flowy floral dress is perfectly placed at the waist. So flattering and pretty!
6. Tiny Dancer: This A New Day dress has a ballerina-inspired look that will make you feel like twirling. Grab it at Target!
7. Wrapped Up in a Bow: This mini Vimpunec tie-waist sweater dress is the cutest thing on the block. And the next block, and the next!
8. Dreamy Drape: Want to cinch your waist but still stick with a flowy, drapey fit? Check out this Valphsio dress!
9. Designer Deal: Not only is this Kate Spade empire dress serving up major Barbie vibes — it’s also nearly 50% off at Saks Fifth Avenue right now!
Jumpsuits
10. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll want to wear this Acelitt jumpsuit everywhere, from the café to flea markets to fall bonfires!
11. We Also Love: This Zesica strapless jumpsuit has actually nailed the elusive blend of cozy and cute. Such a stellar find!
12. We Can’t Forget: Dressing up for a nice occasion? No one will believe you bought this Eilly Bazar jumpsuit at Walmart!
13. Retro Vibes: You’ll look like you stepped straight out of the past (or the Barbie movie) in this Plnotme zip-up jumpsuit!
14. Excellent Asymmetry: This one-shoulder Anrabess jumpsuit is all kinds of chic. It comes in 21 colors!
15. On the Dot: How cute is this puff-sleeve Love Welove smocked jumpsuit? We fell fast for the polka dots, but it comes in so many prints!
16. Worth the Splurge: If you’re looking for a dressy jumpsuit to wear to weddings, galas etc., check out this shimmering Black Halo jumpsuit from Saks!
17. Last but Not Least: For a more feminine take on the utility trend, don’t skip over this PrettyGuide jumpsuit!
