While we love the oversized trend as much as the next shopper, we think it’s often best styled alongside a cinched piece. A shacket with a belted dress? A slouchy cardigan with a smocked jumpsuit? Love! These pieces are amazing on their own too.

Below, we’ve curated a stylish list of dresses and jumpsuits that will highlight and accentuate your waist, whether with a tie, belt, gathered/ruched fabric, smocking or whatever else. Add these picks to your fall wardrobe ASAP!

Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Wdirara dress is the type of piece you can wear with sneakers or heels. Dress it up, dress it down — wear it everywhere!

2. We Also Love: A cinched waist and long legs? This Grace Karin maxi dress does it all. It even has pockets!

3. We Can’t Forget: Need something that will stun even in chilly weather? Check out this Prettygarden ruched sweater dress!

4. Business in Front, Party in Back: This Porridge dress from Anthropologie is sleek and sophisticated, but the back has a little cutout surprise!

5. Rock the Smock: The smocking on this Kranda flowy floral dress is perfectly placed at the waist. So flattering and pretty!

6. Tiny Dancer: This A New Day dress has a ballerina-inspired look that will make you feel like twirling. Grab it at Target!

7. Wrapped Up in a Bow: This mini Vimpunec tie-waist sweater dress is the cutest thing on the block. And the next block, and the next!

8. Dreamy Drape: Want to cinch your waist but still stick with a flowy, drapey fit? Check out this Valphsio dress!

9. Designer Deal: Not only is this Kate Spade empire dress serving up major Barbie vibes — it’s also nearly 50% off at Saks Fifth Avenue right now!

Jumpsuits

10. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll want to wear this Acelitt jumpsuit everywhere, from the café to flea markets to fall bonfires!

11. We Also Love: This Zesica strapless jumpsuit has actually nailed the elusive blend of cozy and cute. Such a stellar find!

12. We Can’t Forget: Dressing up for a nice occasion? No one will believe you bought this Eilly Bazar jumpsuit at Walmart!

13. Retro Vibes: You’ll look like you stepped straight out of the past (or the Barbie movie) in this Plnotme zip-up jumpsuit!

14. Excellent Asymmetry: This one-shoulder Anrabess jumpsuit is all kinds of chic. It comes in 21 colors!

15. On the Dot: How cute is this puff-sleeve Love Welove smocked jumpsuit? We fell fast for the polka dots, but it comes in so many prints!

16. Worth the Splurge: If you’re looking for a dressy jumpsuit to wear to weddings, galas etc., check out this shimmering Black Halo jumpsuit from Saks!

17. Last but Not Least: For a more feminine take on the utility trend, don’t skip over this PrettyGuide jumpsuit!

