Some might say we expect too much, but we personally think a skincare purchase should change your life. We don’t want any “good enough” or “pretty okay” items on our shelf. We want a product that not only improves our skin but works like actual magic.

Obviously, products like that aren’t a dime a dozen. In fact, you’ll usually have to shell out some serious cash to nab just one for your collection. But…we’ve gathered you here for a reason. One of our favorite premium beauty picks is over $20 off right now — and it’s a six-in-one miracle maker!

Get the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré (originally $50) for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Embryolisse bestseller just surpassed 24,000 reviews on Amazon. We can celebrate by nabbing it for 42% off! This is a six-in-one skincare product, so you could even look at it as getting each “piece” for under $5!

This cream is a moisturizer, makeup primer, wash-off mask, cleansing milk, aftershave and after-sun cream. It gets even better when you learn you can use it on both your face and body! This French-made, do-it-all product is simply amazing. It was originally created by a dermatologist in 1950, and its formula is so good, it’s still a bestseller today!

This cream is non-comedogenic and suitable for even super sensitive skin. It’s made with minimal ingredients for an effective formula that’s rich in fatty acids and vitamins but leaves out the unnecessary extras. You’ll spot moisturizing soy proteins, soothing aloe vera, protective beeswax and nourishing shea butter in the ingredients. So good for the fall and winter!

To apply this product as cream, primer, aftershave or after-sun care, simply apply a small dab over clean, dry skin and massage in. To use as a makeup-removing cleanser, use a more generous amount with water. To use as a wash-off mask, apply a thick layer to skin once or twice a week and leave on for 10 to 15 minutes. Your dry skin will thank you!

