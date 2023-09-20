Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Some might say we expect too much, but we personally think a skincare purchase should change your life. We don’t want any “good enough” or “pretty okay” items on our shelf. We want a product that not only improves our skin but works like actual magic.
Obviously, products like that aren’t a dime a dozen. In fact, you’ll usually have to shell out some serious cash to nab just one for your collection. But…we’ve gathered you here for a reason. One of our favorite premium beauty picks is over $20 off right now — and it’s a six-in-one miracle maker!
Get the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré (originally $50) for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 20, 2023, but are subject to change.
This Embryolisse bestseller just surpassed 24,000 reviews on Amazon. We can celebrate by nabbing it for 42% off! This is a six-in-one skincare product, so you could even look at it as getting each “piece” for under $5!
This cream is a moisturizer, makeup primer, wash-off mask, cleansing milk, aftershave and after-sun cream. It gets even better when you learn you can use it on both your face and body! This French-made, do-it-all product is simply amazing. It was originally created by a dermatologist in 1950, and its formula is so good, it’s still a bestseller today!
Get the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré (originally $50) for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 20, 2023, but are subject to change.
This cream is non-comedogenic and suitable for even super sensitive skin. It’s made with minimal ingredients for an effective formula that’s rich in fatty acids and vitamins but leaves out the unnecessary extras. You’ll spot moisturizing soy proteins, soothing aloe vera, protective beeswax and nourishing shea butter in the ingredients. So good for the fall and winter!
To apply this product as cream, primer, aftershave or after-sun care, simply apply a small dab over clean, dry skin and massage in. To use as a makeup-removing cleanser, use a more generous amount with water. To use as a wash-off mask, apply a thick layer to skin once or twice a week and leave on for 10 to 15 minutes. Your dry skin will thank you!
Get the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré (originally $50) for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 20, 2023, but are subject to change.
Looking for something else? Shop more from Embryolisse here and explore more moisturizers at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Not done shopping? see more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!