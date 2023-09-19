Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever fall completely in love with a piece but just cannot justify the price? We’ll splurge on an item here and there, but sometimes, we just can’t bring ourselves to do it. And you know what? That’s okay — because more often than not, we find something more affordable waiting for us in the end.

The Free People Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket is extremely popular — and for good reason. That said, if you don’t want to drop nearly $200 for one (or even if your size/color combo is sold out), we have a similar Amazon pick for you!

Get the Aiopr Oversized Lightweight Puffer Jacket (originally $80) for just $51 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Amazon jacket was already going to save you over $100, but now that it’s on sale, the savings are irresistible. Its design is exactly what we were hoping for, from the soft, puffy quilting to the high neckline to the shorter length. It has pockets too!

This jacket is a fall essential if we’ve ever seen one. It comes in such beautiful, autumnal shades too, including yellow, red, khaki, orange and brown. You could always go with black too, or perhaps a dusty pink. There are 11 total options!

This cute jacket, which has accrued hundreds of ratings so far, will come in handy for all types of fall occasions. Attending a local football game? Hitting up the farmers’ market? Going on a nature walk? Picking out some pumpkins to carve? You’ll reach for this jacket every time you go to step outside!

This puffer is made with 100% polyester, making it hypoallergenic — an excellent choice if you have issues with down feathers. Polyester means it’s vegan-friendly too!

Shoppers are calling this a great transitional piece that’s both comfy and nicely made. They love that they have room to layer underneath too. Whether you wear it with a crew neck and leggings or a sweater dress and tights, you’ll simply always be happy to have brought it along!

