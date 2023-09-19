Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

White sneakers are having the ultimate moment right now. They’re the perfect subtle pop to offset a monochromatic look when posing for your Pilates selfies! Their versatility is key, as you can style them with slacks and a blazer to dress them up for a trip to the office. It’s a fashion fact: White sneakers have truly become the It-girl shoe choice, and plenty of celebs and influencers recently joined in on the trend. The list of fans includes Emily Ratajkowski, Meghan Markle and Hailey Bieber — talk about good company!

If you want to add a new pair of sneakers to your rotation, white kicks are a must. With that in mind, we’ve rounded the best white sneakers on Zappos — prepare to serve major street-style vibes.

On Cloud 5 Terry Sneakers

Zendaya and Gisele Bündchen have both been spotted in cozy kicks from this buzzy brand! The ultra-comfy Cloud 5 Terry has a five-star rating, and shoppers can’t get enough. “I love these shoes,” one reviewer wrote. “They are so light! And I can wear them day one and not get any blisters from new shoes!”

Get the On Cloud 5 Terry sneakers for just $159 at Zappos!

Veja V 10 Sneakers

EmRata and Meghan Markle are all about the Vejas. The V-10 style is on sale right now, so snag a pair while you can!

Get the Veja V 10 for just $180 (originally $195) at Zappos!

Asics Gel Dedicated 7 Sneakers

Celebs and dad shoes go hand in hand. Model Kaia Gerber and influencer Addison Rae have previously styled kicks from Asics.

Get the Asics Gel Dedicate 7 for just $72 (originally $80) at Zappos!

New Balance W857v3 Sneakers

The style options for the New Balance W857v3 sneakers are endless. One shopper explained just how comfortable the W857v3 sneakers are. “Good support. Fits true to size and width. Performs well for platform tennis.” In terms of the A-list, Hailey Bieber, Laura Harrier and EmRata have all given New Balance their stamp of approval.

Get the New Balance W857v3 sneakers for just $139 at Zappos!

Keds Champion Leather Lace Up

When you think of canvas sneakers, Keds immediately come to mind. The 107-year-old brand has delighted celebrities and shoppers alike for more than a century. “Just as everyone said, this is a perfect little walking shoe,” one reviewer noted.

Get the Keds Champion Leather Lace Up for just $64 at Zappos!

