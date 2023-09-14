Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we love talking about new beauty and stunning fashion trends, we want to take a moment to get a little less glamorous. We need to talk about garbage.

Many of us spend a good majority of our day sitting at a desk, which means trash can accumulate quickly. Coffee cups, paper scraps, tissues, snack wrappers, plastic utensils, teabags, crumbs…you know the deal. In an office setting, you might have a trash can under your desk, which is convenient (but doesn’t lock in odors). Plus, many of us work from home — either part-time or full-time. That’s why we need a better solution than getting up to walk to the kitchen garbage all the time!

Get the Elpheco Mini Desktop Trash Can With Lid, 1.3 Gallon (originally $25) for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

We never thought adding a trash can to our desk would elevate it, but this elegantly designed piece is actually up for the job. It comes in white with either a gold or grey trim and is as much of a decor accent as it is a helpful appliance. It also comes in a two-gallon size, available on the same page!

This mini trash can is battery-operated (needs two AAs), meaning you can skip adding yet another cable to your desk setup, and has a smart sensing lid that will open up if you wave your hand over it. It will close on its own too, so you can use it hands-free! It also has a splash-proof exterior so it’s very easy to keep clean and is drink cup-friendly.

This tabletop garbage can comes with perfect-fit bags, but the brand also sells them separately. Shoppers say they’ve found alternatives at their local dollar store too! There’s an inner ring in the can itself to hold the bag up too, meaning you don’t have to have the plastic spilling over the rim and looking messy!

The 1.3-gallon size of the gold variation is 30% off right now, but the bigger size is also 20% off! The grey versions are on sale as well right now. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to clean up quickly and chicly!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Elpheco here and explore more trash cans here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

