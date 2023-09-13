Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
We love the styling opportunities that fall brings, but the colder and colder it gets, the harder and harder it becomes to put together a chic look. Why? Because we don’t want to get out from under our fuzzy blankets and put on something “real”!
We all know that fall means sweater weather, but some sweaters cling or are made with scratchy yarn. We want one that feels like wearing a blanket — but still looks cute. We’ve found 17 pullover sweaters, cardigans and shawls below so you can stay comfy too!
Pullover Sweaters
1. Our Absolute Favorite: The long, asymmetrical hem of this BTFBM turtleneck is so blanket-like, but luckily, it’s also undeniably stylish!
2. We Also Love: We want to make this Lillusory sweater our own personal cocoon! Extra points for the ribbed knit!
3. We Can’t Forget: The batwing sleeves of this other Lillusory sweater captured our attention, and the color selection kept it!
4. Doubles as a Dress: Skip the pants! This Prettygarden sweater dress doesn’t need them. Feel free to add fleece leggings though!
5. Bonus: We’re obsessed with the tall ribbing on the hems and cuffs of this Merokeety pullover!
Cardigan Sweaters
6. Our Absolute Favorite: Who even needs a blanket when you have this longline Merokeety waffle-knit sweater in your arsenal?
7. We Also Love: If you’re a big fan of the warmth and coziness of chunky knits, don’t skip over this Caracilia maxi cardigan!
8. We Can’t Forget: Simple, versatile, affordable and extremely wearable, this long Verdusa cardigan is a must-buy for pretty much anyone!
9. Worth the Splurge: When it comes to being a cozy queen, there’s no beating this Barefoot Dreams cardigan!
10. Pass the Popcorn: The fuzzy, popcorn knit on this Merokeety cardigan is visually cute and texturally dreamy. Love!
11. Bonus: Oh, how we love the velvety feeling and warmth of chenille. This 7 Jeans cardigan is a dream!
Shawls
12. Our Absolute Favorite: A shawl is essentially a blanket in the first place, but the best ones don’t look like one. With thousands of ratings, this reversible, windowpane-print Moss Rose shawl is a winner. We love the closure strap!
13. We Also Love: Doesn’t this Lacavocor shawl come in the best fall shades? The perfect layer to finish every outfit!
14. We Can’t Forget: Like a flannel throw, this Vimpunec shawl is pretty in plaid and so, so comfy!
15. Cashmere Queen: If you’re okay with spending a little more, there are few things we’d recommend more for your wardrobe than cashmere. This wildly soft Manio Cashmere shawl is so sophisticated!
16. Extra Fuzzy: If you want to feel like you’re wrapping yourself up in a cloud, this Demdaco shawl is the way to go. It comes packaged for gifting too!
17. Bonus: Last but not least is this fringe-detailed Sy Soul Young shawl. The dainty pattern is everything!
