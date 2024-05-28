When Calls the Heart cast members are rallying around young star Mamie Laverock after the actress sustained severe injuries from a five-story fall.

“I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too. Link in bio,” leading lady Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth Thornton on the Hallmark Channel series, captioned a screenshot of a GoFundMe page via Instagram on Monday, May 27.

Johannah Newmarch, who plays Molly Sullivan, shared a link to the fundraiser via X on Monday, writing, “I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this 🙏❤️.”

Laverock, 19, suffered a “medical emergency” on May 11. She was transported to a hospital after her mother, Nicole Compton, “was able to get there in time to save her life,” per the GoFundMe. Laverock was later transported to a hospital in Vancouver, Canada.

“We are trying to go every day to support her,” Nicole and Laverock’s father, Rob Compton, wrote in the page’s description. “Any contributions would help us be by her side. But this could be upwards of a month or more.”

Over the weekend, Nicole and Rob revealed that on Sunday, May 26, Mamie “was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories.” As a result, Laverock sustained “life-threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries and is currently on life support.”

The pair added: “We are all devastated, in shock, at the intensely difficult time.” As of Tuesday, May 28, nearly 200 people have donated $12,000 to the GoFundMe page, surpassing the fundraiser’s $10,000 goal. When Calls the Heart cast members Loretta Walsh and Andrea Brooks, who play Florence Blakely and Faith Carter, respectively, are also among those who donated.

Laverock appeared as Rosaleen Sullivan on several episodes of When Calls the Heart from 2014 to 2023. Her role scored her a 2015 Young Artist Awards win for Best Performance in a TV Series – Recurring Young Actress Ten and Under, as well as a 2014 Joey Awards, Vancouver, win for Young Ensemble Cast in a Dramatic Series.

In addition to When Calls the Heart, Laverock has also appeared in TV shows and movies such as The Killing Game, This Means War, Psych, The Hollow Child, Wedding of Dreams, A Series of Unfortunate Events and Spotlight on Christmas.