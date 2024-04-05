Erin Krakow wants When Calls the Heart fans to know that Elizabeth and Nathan are “endgame” material — and there’s a very good reason for the “slow burn” approach to their romance.

“We’re really taking our time for a few reasons,” Krakow, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting season 11 of the Hallmark Channel series. “One, I think they don’t know for sure how the other feels, so they’re kind of tiptoeing. They also want to be respectful of [Elizabeth’s ex-fiancé] Lucas, and then I think they’re both single parents and they really care about how Allie and Little Jack might respond to something like this.”

After calling it quits for good with Lucas (Chris McNally) at the end of season 10, Krakow’s Elizabeth begins to realize that her heart might truly lie with Nathan (Kevin McGarry). The revelation comes when she experiences a panic attack after hearing he might be in danger and the anxiety stems from the loss of her late husband, Jack Thornton (Daniel Lissing), who served as a Mountie, like Nathan, but was killed by a landslide.

Although Elizabeth initially chose Lucas over Nathan when both men vied for her heart in seasons 8 and 9, Krakow believes her worry for Nathan’s safety was a moment of “self-realization” for the character moving forward.

Now, Elizabeth is searching for her “most authentic” love story, and all roads point to Nathan. Krakow insisted that the duo are “taking their time” with their relationship in a “very grownup” way, as they figure out each other’s feelings, but that doesn’t mean Nathan isn’t the next great love of Elizabeth’s life.

“I think that Elizabeth is finally at a point in her life where she really knows who she is and what she wants, and she’s just kind of crossing her fingers that Nathan still has feelings for her,” Krakow explained, adding that she does “believe” the duo are “endgame.”

One thing both Nathan and Elizabeth have to consider is their respective children, Allie (Jaeda Lily Miller) and Jack (Hyland Goodrich). The good news is that the foursome have had a strong relationship from the start, and Jack in particular could only benefit from having Nathan in his life.

“Little Jack has always looked up to Mountie Nathan,” Krakow said with a smile. “We’ve seen the sweet scenes where he’s shared a salute with Mountie Nathan, and I think that for him, having questions about his own father and seeing photos of him in uniform and wearing his dad’s Mountie hat, there is a real connective tissue there, if nothing else, just through their profession.”

Exploring Jack’s relationship with Nathan, Krakow promised, is “going to be really tender and special to see.”

Although Nathan fans will seemingly be satisfied with season 11, Krakow noted those who enjoyed Elizabeth and Lucas’ relationship will also find moments to love, even if the dynamic between the two exes “changes” following their split.

“There’s still a lot of mutual respect,” she told Us. “I mean, that was a very real love story between them. They were planning a wedding together. Lucas was spending close time with Elizabeth’s son, so it was a really meaningful relationship and love story for them.”

Season 11 will see the duo “moving into a new chapter,” but the “care” they have between them won’t ever change. “She really supports his endeavors as governor, and I think they’re both really happy that they’re able to be friends because neither one of them wants to lose the other in their lives,” Krakow said. “It’s a relationship that they both value. So that’s not going anywhere. It’s just going to be a little different moving forward.”

Viewers will find that much of When Calls the Heart season 11 is about change, as Elizabeth will embark on new challenges — and find a new style — in addition to new romance.

“I’m really excited to share season 11 and this new chapter for Elizabeth,” Krakow told Us. “For myself, season 11 brings a breath of fresh air. We’re literally spring cleaning at the beginning of episode one. Elizabeth is turning over a new leaf. She’s ready to get her groove back, and so that’s a really exciting time in her life.”

When Calls the Heart premieres on Hallmark Sunday, April 7, at 9 p.m. ET.