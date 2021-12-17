Let’s hear it for the girls! The Hallmark Channel has become the one-stop-shop of holiday movies and light-hearted rom-coms over the years — with many fans tuning in to see their favorite leading ladies.

Whether it’s When Calls the Heart’s Erin Krakow or the queen of Christmas herself, Candace Cameron Bure, the network is full of talented women telling heart-warming stories. Hallmark’s long list of mystery movie franchise are also led by fierce women, including Lacey Chabert in The Crossword Mysteries and Holly Robinson Peete in the Morning Show Mysteries films.

Cameron Bure, who has been in 10 holiday movies on the network as of 2021, exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021 why she continues to work with Hallmark Channel.

“I make them because I love them. And I know that the viewers that watch them really love them, and they mean something to them,” the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star said at the time. “I always try to make it the best that I can, but I let the pressure [of being the queen of Christmas] go last year.”

The longtime Hallmark actress noted that her new outlook on filming holiday movies, especially 2021’s The Christmas Contest, has made the work even more rewarding.

“It made making this one that much better because I just enjoyed it,” Cameron Bure continued. “And, you know, I’m trying not to think about all the other markers. Let it be what it is and enjoy it.”

Chabert, for her part, described the whirlwind shooting schedules the Hallmark Channel actors usually undergo with each film, telling Us in October 2021 that they usually last 15 days.

“We did this one very quickly. We had a couple of six-day weeks, and then we did a shorter week,” the Mean Girls actress exclusively explained, referencing the work on her 2021 holiday movie, Christmas at Castle Hart. “It’s a lot to pack into 15 days and it amazes me. It’s a true collaboration when everyone comes together and brings their talents to make that happen. I’m always in awe.”

While the movie only premiered during the 2021 holiday season, Chabert is ready to go back to work and film a sequel. “We need a royal wedding,” she said, adding she would be up for another Christmas Waltz installment as well because she “enjoyed it so much.”

Scroll down for your guide to the Hallmark Channel’s go-to leading ladies — and click here for a look at the network’s hunky male stars.