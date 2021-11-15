Ready to meet your Hallmark crush? Tyler Hynes, best known for starring in multiple hit movies for the network, will join RomaDrama Live! in Palm Beach, Florida, Us Weekly can exclusively announce.

“I did my first RomaDrama convention in Nashville and the team was so kind and considerate and made sure the fans’ experiences were sincere,” the Canada native, 35, tells Us. “I wanted to make sure I could really connect with people, and it couldn’t have been better. There were tears and there were laughs! The thing I love about this world I’ve become involved with is the community that it’s created. People are yearning for that connection. It’s so heartwarming to see up close and I couldn’t be happier to be back for this one.”

The Letterkenny alum has starred in multiple movies for Hallmark, including Falling for You, It’s Christmas, Eve, The Mistletoe Secret, Winter in Vail and The Mistletoe Secret. His upcoming film, An Unexpected Christmas, is set to air on Friday, November 26.

The first RomaDrama Live! convention took place in July, giving fans a chance to spend time with popular actors best known for romantic dramas and seasonal programming. The convention includes panels, intimate discussions, autographs and meet and greets with celebrities, screenwriters and producers.

The Palm Beach, Florida, RomaDrama will take place January 7 through January 9. Confirmed guests include Trevor Donovan, Ryan Paevey, Andrew Walker, Jen Lilley, Wes Brown, Brittany Bristow, Erin Cahill, Rob Mayes, Brian Krause, Teddy Sears, Drew Fuller, Lily Anne Harrison, Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Gregory Harrison, Crystal Lowe, Geoff Gustafson and Zak Santiago.

More guests will be announced at a later date.

RomaDrama Live! takes place at the Palm Beach Convention Center. Single-day, two-day and three-day VIP tickets range from $40 to $799.99 and are now available for purchase.