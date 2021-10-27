Need something to watch to get into the holiday spirit? Look no further. From Hallmark Channel and Lifetime to streaming services including Netflix and Disney +, it’s never been easier to ring in Christmas.

Hallmark Channel and Lifetime have had holiday films for years and are rolling out 41 and 35, respectively, in 2021 alone. The OWN network has three original movies, ION has four, Bounce has one flick and UPtv will have nine. On the streaming side, Netflix is premiering 11 holiday-themed movies. Even Discovery+ will have their first original festive film.

GAC Family, the newest network to roll out holiday content, will have 12 Christmas flicks this year. Originally Great American Country, GAC has been relaunched by former Hallmark CEO Bill Abbot and longtime exec Pam Slay. The network, which will air new holiday programming every Saturday and Sunday night during the month of December, is seemingly a big competitor of Hallmark and Lifetime, with some of the top stars making the move. GAC Family can be found on Altice USA (Ch. 184), AT&T U-verse (Ch. 529, 1529 HD), Comcast (Ch.147, 1620 HD), COX (Ch. 1156), Dish (Ch.165), DirecTV (Ch. 326) and Spectrum.

Hallmark Channel’s When Hope Calls, a spinoff series of When Calls the Heart, has also moved to GAC Family. The season 2 premiere, set to air in December, will feature Lori Loughlin‘s TV return as she reprises her role of Abigail Stanton. The Fuller House alum, 57, last played Abigail on season 6 of the When Calls the Heart, but the network cut ties with her after the college admissions scandal in March 2019.

“Everyone on set is very excited to have Lori back,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October about her return. “The crew is aware of the scandal she went through but strongly believes she deserves a second chance.”

The insider added, “On meetings and calls, she’s been so sweet to everyone and always has been respectful so it’s exciting for everyone involved. There have already been conversations about future projects with her down the line.”

Daniel Lissing will also join the cast, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I’m excited to be invited to participate in the season 2 premiere of When Hope Calls. I’m also very much looking forward to meeting the When Hope Calls team and to be working with my friend Lori again.”

Scroll down for a full list of every holiday movie airing on TV this season: