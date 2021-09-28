Grab your hot cocoa. Lifetime announced its largest holiday movie slate to date on Tuesday, September 28, revealing that the network’s annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime programming event will kick off on Friday, November 12!

Leading up to Thanksgiving, five new movies will air. Then, beginning on Friday, November 26, a new movie will air every night for 30 days through Christmas on Saturday, December 25. The It’s a Wonderful Lifetime 2021 roster features a total of 35 new movies equaling over 1,000 hours of programming.

On Sunday, November 7, Lifetime will air the It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Holiday Movie Preview, breaking down the full lineup and what’s to come. The special, hosted by Tia Mowry, will be available on-demand beginning on Sunday, October 24, before its Lifetime premiere. Beginning November 12, Lifetime Movie Network will have 50 of their most popular holiday movies available to stream!

The lineup also includes many stars, bosting Jana Kramer’s return to Lifetime with a new movie, The Holiday Fix Up, in which she portrays a popular home renovation show designer who returns home to help repair an inn. She quickly must work with Coop (Ryan McPartlin), the one who broke her heart.

Chad Michael Murray will also ring in the holiday cheer in Toying With the Holidays, playing Kevin, a model train enthusiast who reconnects with a former classmate Danielle (Cindy Busby) who is home for the holidays with her young son.

Scroll through for the full It’s a Wonderful Lifetime lineup: