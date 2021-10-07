‘Tis the season for holiday movies. Netflix just announced its slate for holiday movies coming soon — and it includes multiple movies with characters fans have already fallen for.

The Princess Switch, which first debuted in 2018, landed a sequel in 2020. Now, Vanessa Hudgens — who has played many different characters in the movies — is returning for a third installment.

“When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret (Hudgens) and Princess Stacy (Hudgens) enlist the help of Margaret’s audacious look-alike cousin Fiona (Hudgens) who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it, rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch,” the official synopsis for the film, set to be released in November, reads.

Sam Palladio, who plays one of Hudgens’ many love interests in the movie, opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about where he sees a third moving going.

“I think these movies are about family, love and friendship, and I think a clear [next] step would be something like [babies],” the Humans alum, 34, told Us in November 2020. “I think there’s definitely elements of that that could be really fun, but having read some early drafts and things, there’s also some very unexpected twists and turns.”

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star isn’t the only returning story viewers can get excited about. A California Christmas, which debuted in December 2020, followed real-life couple Lauren Swickard and Josh Swickard, portraying unlikely pair Callie and Joseph who fell in love on the west coast. This holiday season, they’re back to take another step in their relationship.

“It’s been a year since Callie and Joseph fell in love, and they’re happier than ever running their dairy farm and winery, until business and family obligations call him back to the city — and threaten to derail their romance,” the synopsis reveals.

Netflix’s lineup also features films and series starring Kathy Najimy, Michael Urie, Brooke Shields, Cary Elwes and Nina Dobrev. Scroll down for the full schedule: