Celebrity Couples Who Starred in Hallmark Channel Movies Together

It wouldn’t be a Hallmark Channel movie without chemistry between the two leads … and sometimes the love isn’t just onscreen!

Three years after Carlos and Alexa PenaVega wed in 2014, they starred in the made-for-TV film Enchanted Christmas. The pair have gone on to costar in their own Hallmark Channel movie franchise, Picture Perfect Mysteries.

“When we’re working, we’re full-on working. But when we’re home … It’s just us,” Alexa told E! News in February 2020. “It’s our family. We focus on each other and we take time with each other.”

She added that their film series is a “blessing” as the twosome are able to spend time with sons Ocean and Kingston on set.

“I think the hardest thing in this industry is families get separated all the time because of work,” she said. ”We really try to keep each other just together as a unit.”

Two years prior, the Spy Kids alum told Us that “communication” is the key to their happy union.

“We both have the same foundation so we are reaching for the same goals in our family,” Alexa told Us in 2018. “It’s hard to communicate sometimes. So it’s easier said then done, but the more you work at it and spend ‘intentional’ time together, not just ‘living together,’ your marriage will prosper.”

Eric Winter and Roselyn Sanchez, who tied the knot in 2008, collaborated on Hallmark’s A Taste of Summer in 2019.

“We had a blast but our process is very different. This was a light-hearted romantic comedy, so there was no point in us being all crazy serious. I goof around on set and have fun with everybody,” Winter told Us at the time. “Roselyn was so serious. I was looking at her like, ‘Why do you look like you want to kill me? We’re working together, we’re supposed to be falling in love!’”

Scroll through for other couples who have appeared in Hallmark movies together: