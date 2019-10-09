



With a 7-year-old daughter and a 23-month-old son, Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter have their hands full — but their kids’ age gap has worked to their advantage.

“She helps a lot,” the Rookie star, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively of Sebella at the 2019 American Humane Hero Dog Awards. “She wants to bathe him, feed him. She wants to do everything.”

The Devious Maids alum, 46, admitted that she and Winter “always thought” they’d have children closer together. “But it didn’t work out that way, and now that we’re experiencing it this way, he’s like her little toy, her little doll,” she explained. “Sebella’s been amazing. It’s really, really phenomenal.”

With a toddler in tow, the pair, who wed in 2008, have to be creative about how they spend time as a family. “We like to travel when we can, but it’s a little trickier now with a baby, so we do a lot of stuff together in town,” the actor told Us. “We like to go to amusement parks, just go to play at the park, a lot of simple things.”

The Grand Hotel actress said that they also “love eating out.” In fact, Sebella especially likes going to restaurants and considers this a major outing.

The little one wasn’t initially so sure about welcoming a baby brother, however. When Sanchez celebrated her Hawaiian-themed baby shower in 2017, she told Us exclusively, “She wanted a baby sister and it took her a bit to process. She’s very happy now but at the beginning, she wasn’t having it.”

As for Winter, the California native was relieved to find out he’d have a son. “When I got pregnant the second time, he said, ‘I don’t know if I handle another girl because I would feel like it was cheating, dividing my love again!’” Sanchez explained to Us. “He is looking forward to playing sports with our son and doing fun stuff together.”

The American Humane Hero Dog Awards will air on the Hallmark Channel on Monday, October 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!