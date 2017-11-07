Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter Welcome Baby Boy

Now a family of four! Roselyn Sánchez and Eric Winter have welcomed their second child together, a son.

“GRACiAS… Thank you to my beautiful friends for the love!” Sánchez, 44, wrote on Instagram on Monday, November 6, alongside a photo of congratulatory flowers and balloons. “Baby boy is perfect… estamos felices.”

The Devious Maids star opened up to Us Weekly exclusively in September about her lavish Hawaii-themed baby shower the same month. “It was amazing, absolutely gorgeous,” she told Us at the time. “We wanted to do something boyish, but not typical, like football, or basketball or baseball. I thought, ‘What can we find that talks to me and my husband?’ I was born and raised in Puerto Rico, which is an island, and I grew up in a surfer town. My husband was born and raised in L.A. so he is a California boy.”

The couple, who also have daughter Sebella, 5, shared that expecting their second child came with different complications than the first. “I have a high-risk pregnancy because of my age,”Sánchez told Us in September. “It’s been more difficult than the first pregnancy for sure. But I am feeling much better.”

The duo was also particularly excited to add a baby boy to their family. “When I was pregnant with Sebella, I was convinced I was going to have a boy,”Sánchez explained at the time. “I was shocked my first baby was a girl. But the most important thing was I wanted to have a healthy baby. I was over the moon when I found out it was a boy.”

Sánchez and the Witches of East End actor tied the knot in November 2008.

