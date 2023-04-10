After exchanging vows three times, it’s over for Shantel VanSanten and Victor Webster, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by Us on Monday, April 10, the 50-year-old actor quietly filed for divorce from the 37-year-old One Tree Hill alum at the beginning of the year, listing their date of separation as January 10. Webster cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup.

VanSanten and Webster met on the set of the Hallmark Channel movie Love Blossoms in 2017. After several years of dating, the twosome got engaged in February 2021.

“We hiked 2000ft to the top of the mountain where @iamvictorwebster told me he loved me for the first time years ago! What happened next still has me in shock … He told me he wanted to spend forever with me, as he got down on one knee and asked if I would marry him!!” the Shooter star gushed at the time via Instagram. “I didn’t say anything for awhile, not out of suspense although it would have been a good prank, but because my legs stopped working, I had to sit down and I couldn’t stop crying and kissing him … I forgot to say anything at all … BUT OBVIOUSLY I SAID YES!!!”

She added at the time: “I cant wait to spend FOR-EV-ER with my best friend!!!! I F—KING LOVE YOU.”

The pair wed that August, tying the knot at Pasadena City Hall in California.

“When my grandfather unexpectedly passed away on Father’s Day, the heartbreak was unbearable; I had been planning on him walking me down the aisle in Minnesota. In the midst of my grief, I looked at Victor and said I wanted to do a spontaneous civil ceremony on my grandparents’ wedding date, August 9,” the actress told Brides.com. “The idea of my grandparents being reunited and watching over our ceremony from above gave me some peace. They were married for 63 years, had such a special, deep love. They were the example to me of how love is a choice and takes work. It wasn’t perfect, but their love was always pure.”

After the civil ceremony, they got married for the second time in Napa, California, in October 2021. They wed for the third time in her Minnesota hometown in front of her family.

“Through all of this, the biggest lesson Victor and I have learned is the resiliency of the human spirit and our hearts,” VanSanten told the outlet. “As I looked at my side, when the world felt like it was falling apart, there stood my rock, my home, my husband. As there are unwritten chapters ahead, we will surely experience more hardships on this grand adventure. I couldn’t be more sure we can overcome anything together.”

VanSanten and Webster have yet to publicly comment on the split. While she appears to have deleted her social media accounts, he last posted a snap of her in July 2022