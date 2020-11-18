Watch With Us! >Episode 128

Sam Palladio Shares How ‘The Princess Switch’ Sequel Is a Bit More Realistic Than Other Holiday Movies

A different type of holiday romance. The Princess Switch: Switched Again not only introduces a third character, Fiona, played by Vanessa Hudgens, but also does something else a bit different for holiday films: shows a bit of real life.

A Guide to Every Holiday Movie Airing on TV This Year

Read article

The last time fans saw Prince Edward (Sam Palladio) and Stacy De Novo (Hudgens), they married in a royal wedding and lived happily ever after. Although the sequel is filled with holiday happiness, it also goes the more realistic route, the Nashville alum, 33, explains during this week’s “Watch With Us” podcast.

“There are smiles and some Christmas cheer and making everything happy after but at the same time, the story moving forward is that relationships aren’t always easy — that even if you’re a prince and a princess, there are pressures and the spotlight and there’s relationship struggles,” he told Us. “Edward’s feeling a little bit on the outside this time. Stacy’s sort of been thrown into this crazy whirlwind.”

Vanessa Hudgens Sam Palladio on The Princess Switch Sequel Switched Again
The Princess Switch: Switched Again. Vanessa Hudgens as Stacy / Margaret / Fiona, Sam Palladio as Edward in The Princess Switch: Switched Again. Cr. Mark Mainz/NETFLIX © 2020 Mark Mainz/NETFLIX

Palladio noted that Margaret (also Hudgens) and Kevin (Nick Sagar) are also dealing with “a little uncertainty” in their relationship.

“I kind of appreciate that, in terms of the writing, that we’re not just straight into babies,” he said. “You see a bit more vulnerability and a human side there [from Edward]. He’s your prince charming, but he’s also awkward and a bit weird! He doesn’t quite get it sometimes. So, I get to play into that a little bit. He loves Stacy deeply and he wants to be the best husband he can be.”

Celebs Who Played Princesses in Film

Read article

The singer — who recorded an original song for the movie — admitted that sometimes things get confusing when filming with Hudgens, 31, since she portrays not two but three characters in the second movie.

“It was tricky. Props to Vanessa! Having to learn three lead characters is pretty crazy, and I’m sure her head was spinning some days,” he told Us, noting that some days filmed for 15 hours. “Also trying to make them different and three differing accents — this one has this inflection and this one does this. Props to her, but it was it was a lot of fun. It was sometimes confusing! We’d be like, ‘Who am I talking to?’ And of course, we were doing green screen stuff as well and split screens and, oh, you’re looking at, like, a tennis ball on the end of a piece of metal. It was like, ’OK, this tennis ball is Fiona? This stunt double here, that’s Margaret? Ok, got it.’ It was a lot of fun!”

Sam Palladio Shares How ‘The Princess Switch’ Sequel Is a Bit More Realistic Than Other Holiday Movies
Vanessa Hudgens as Stacy, Margaret and Fiona in The Princess Switch: Switched Again. Netflix

As for a third movie, the conversations have already begun, but due to the current state of the world, things are on hold.

Although Palladio said it “would be fun” to have babies in the future story lines, he’s not sure that’s the angle they’re headed.

Totally Festive! See the Celebrity Holiday Decorations of 2020

Read article

“I think these movies are about family, love and friendship, and I think a clear [next] step would be something like that,” the Humans alum shared. “I think there’s definitely elements of that that could be really fun, but having read some early drafts and things, there’s also some very unexpected twists and turns.”

The Princess Switch: Switched Again drops on Netflix Thursday, November 19.

For more, listen to the full podcast above and subscribe for free for more exclusive interviews and TV news.

Episode 127

How AnnaLynne McCord Is Finally Owning Her Sexuality
For the last 18 years, AnnaLynne McCord has been in the limelight. With roles in Nip/Tuck, American Heiress, 90210 and Dallas, she challenged herself to take on different parts. However, one thing she never did was nudity....
Flip podcast card

Episode 126

How 'Chicago Fire' Is Handling COVID: Love Scenes, Molly's Changes and More
Making necessary changes. When Chicago Fire returns with season 9, it will look very much like the past seasons — with a few more masks, cocreator Derek Haas explained exclusively on this week’s “Watch With Us” podcast. The...
Flip podcast card

Episode 125

Jaime Pressly Teases How 'Mom' Will Handle Anna Faris' Exit
Preparing for change … ish. Jaime Pressly was ready to return to her role as Jill Kendall on Mom after a very long quarantine at home — and knows that things may be a bit different with the exit of Anna Faris. Shocking...
Flip podcast card

Episode 123

Jesse Metcalfe Picks ‘DWTS’ Winner, Shares Whether He’d Do More Reality TV
Gone too soon! Jesse Metcalfe had quite a journey on Dancing With the Stars. He and partner Sharna Burgess were eliminated from the competition on Monday, October 12, and although he thought it was too soon, he actually didn’t...
Flip podcast card