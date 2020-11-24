Watch With Us! >Episode 129

What to Watch During Thanksgiving Week: ‘Flight Attendant,’ ‘Saved by the Bell’ and More

Although many shows are off the air during Thanksgiving week — or taking a month-long break like This Is Us — there are still plenty of new TV shows, and we broke it all down during the latest episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast.

On Tuesday, November 24, FX will air a new episode of A Teacher while ABC will air its second episode of Big Sky — a follow-up to that shocking premiere. Additionally, CBS airs the 400th episode of NCIS while the final episode ever of Tosh.0 debuts on Comedy Central.

What to Watch on TV During Thanksgiving Saved by the Bell Mario Lopez
Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater in ‘Saved by the Bell.’ Casey Durkin/Peacock)

If you’re a fan of streaming, you’re in luck on Wednesday, November 25. Uncle Frank, which made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival last January, will be released on Amazon. The road movie is set in the ’70s and follows a gay man (played by Paul Bettany) forced to face his past. Elsewhere, Kristen Stewart‘s holiday flick, Happiest Season, drops on Hulu; The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two is released on Netflix; and the Saved by the Bell revival series debuts on Peacock.

On Thanksgiving Day, HBO Max is a must-watch. The streaming service will debut Melissa McCarthy‘s new movie, Super Intelligence, the first three episodes of Kaley Cuoco‘s new drama, The Flight Attendant, and the first three episodes of the new holiday-themed dating show, 12 Dates of Christmas. Additionally, the finale of The Walking Dead: World Beyond airs on AMC and ABC will present The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, hosted by Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Trevor Jackson.

What to Watch on TV During Thanksgiving The Undoing Hugh Grant, Noma Dumezweni, Nicole Kidman, Noah Jupe, Donald Sutherland
Hugh Grant, Noma Dumezweni, Nicole Kidman, Noah Jupe and Donald Sutherland in ‘The Undoing.’ HBO

If you’re not going shopping on Friday, snuggle up with season 2 of Virgin River on Netflix and the season finales of The Amber Ruffin Show and Wilmore on Peacock. Over the weekend, The Spanish Princess season 2 wraps up on Starz, Fargo comes to an end on FX and The Undoing airs its final episode on HBO.

For more on what to watch — and an exclusive interview with the cast of Saved by the Bell, listen to the latest episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast and subscribe here for free.

