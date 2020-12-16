Watch With Us! >Episode 132

Will There Be a ‘Tiny Pretty Things’ Season 2? Damon J. Gillespie Says …

Season 1 of Tiny Pretty Things revolves around a major mystery. However, just because the whodunnit question was answered in the finale, that doesn’t mean there’s not a future for the show.

Fall TV Premiere Dates Revealed

Read article

“Our showrunners already got an outline for season 2, just in case they give us a go-ahead or whatever. There’s also a second book that they wrote,” star Damon J. Gillespsie says on the latest episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast. “There’s potential. I mean, even if we just said to hell with the books completely, there is potential for multiple seasons in this show. You can see it by episode five!”

Will There Be a Tiny Pretty Things Season 2 Damon Gillespie
DAMON J. GILLESPIE as CALEB WICK in TINY PRETTY THINGS. Netflix

The drama is based on Sona Charaipotra’s novel of the same name. Shiny Broken Pieces, a sequel, was released in 2017. The show made many changes from the book, but is still the same premise, following a group of elite ballet dancers willing to do anything — and step on anyone — to get to the top at their school. In the first episode of the series, Cassie (Anna Maiche) is pushed off the roof. The mystery of who it was that pushed her remains through all 10 episodes — and everyone on the cast had their own theories.

TV Shows Gone Too Soon

Read article

“We didn’t know until we got the episode 10 [script]. Nobody knew except for who did it,” the Broadway alum, who portrays student Caleb, told Us. “We had our suspicions. We were doing our investigative work. Everyone had a hunch. We were talking about it and would be like, ‘I bet it’s this.’ ‘It could be you!’ We had no idea. And then we got episode 10 and we found out, and then everything else started to happen. There were so many different twists!”

For more from Gillespie, listen to the “Watch With Us” podcast above and subscribe for free for more exclusive TV news and interviews.

Tiny Pretty Things is now streaming on Netflix.

Episode 131

'The Challenge' Season 36 Preview: Everything to Know About 'Double Agents'
The Challenge: Double Agents may just be the most cutthroat game yet. Ahead of the season 36 premiere, MTV aired a special sneak peek — and Us Weekly broke down everything to know on the latest episode of the “Watch With...
Flip podcast card

Episode 130

'Blue Bloods' to Tackle COVID-19, Black Lives Matter in an Unexpected Way
A Friday night escape. When Blue Bloods returns with its 11th season, it won’t be tackling the issues of 2020 in the same way that other dramas have, so don’t expect to see the CBS series’ New York City streets flooded...
Embed -
Flip podcast card

Episode 129

A Guide of What to Watch During Thanksgiving Week
Although many shows are off the air during Thanksgiving week — or taking a month-long break like This Is Us — there are still plenty of new TV shows, and we broke it all down during the latest episode of the “Watch...
Flip podcast card

Episode 128

Sam Palladio Spills on ‘The Princess Switch’ Sequel's Realistic Story Line
A different type of holiday romance. The Princess Switch: Switched Again not only introduces a third character, Fiona, played by Vanessa Hudgens, but also does something else a bit different for holiday films: shows a bit...
Flip podcast card

Episode 127

How AnnaLynne McCord Is Finally Owning Her Sexuality
For the last 18 years, AnnaLynne McCord has been in the limelight. With roles in Nip/Tuck, American Heiress, 90210 and Dallas, she challenged herself to take on different parts. However, one thing she never did was nudity....
Flip podcast card