Fall TV Premiere Dates 2020: See Each Network’s Schedule

Back to normal? Not so much, but NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox and The CW are doing their best to bring back some of the most-anticipated shows of the year.

However, as shown on the full schedule below, many of the network’s biggest programs have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NBC shared that the following shows are moving to midseason, which means they’ll premiere in the winter: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Good Girls, Kenan, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Making It, Manifest, Mr. Mayor, New Amsterdam, Small Fortune, That’s My Jam, True Story, Who Do You Think You Are?, Young Rock and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Although New Amsterdam won’t premiere until months down the line, the show, based on New York City’s Bellevue Hospital, will still be addressing the pandemic “head-on,” executive producer and showrunner David Schulner told Us Weekly exclusively last month.

“The target of ‘how’ is constantly moving. New York City was once the epicenter of the outbreak and now it’s one of the few cities in the country headed in the right direction. What will it look like when we start shooting? What will it look like when we air? We don’t want to depict a reality that has already passed, nor do we want to predict a future that never comes,” he shared at the time. “What we decided to do is to write now, even though now is already gone. As we get closer to shooting we’ll make adjustments to whatever the new now maybe.”

As for CBS’ lineup, Blood & Treasure, Clarice and Survivor have all been held for midseason.

ABC announced $100,000 Pyramid, American Idol, Call Your Mother, For Life and mixed-ish will premiere in the winter, but as you’ll see on the schedule below, their scripted originals including Grey’s Anatomy, A Million Little Things and Station 19, are pushed from the schedule. While the network is hopeful they will get to premiere them in the fall, no announcement has been made yet.

The same move has been made by Fox, as 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Duncanville, Call Me Kat, The Great North, Hell’s Kitchen and Housebroken have been postponed. It’s likely that The Resident, Prodigal Son and Last Man Standing will be as well.

The CW has pushed back most of their high-rated shows, with the exception of Supernatural. All American, Black Lightning, The Flash, Superman & Lois, Riverdale, Nancy Drew, Legacies, Walker, Batwoman and Charmed are all delayed until January.

Scroll through the gallery below for each network’s premiere dates.