Tiny Pretty Things is a dark, twisted story — that star Lauren Holly couldn’t get enough of. The new Netflix drama, which follows a group of elite ballet dancers willing to do anything to become prima ballerina, is layered with mystery after one of the school’s top dancers is pushed off the roof.

It’s quickly revealed that everyone has something to hide — even Madame Monique Dubois, who runs the school.

“When I first got the script, they were thinking about me for another part. And I wanted Monique so badly. The producers and the director asked me for breakfast, and I was bold enough to tell them how much I love the role of Monique at the breakfast — which is always sort of a risk,” Holly, 57, revealed exclusively to Us Weekly. “Then I didn’t hear anything for a few weeks afterward, and I was kind of bummed. I thought maybe I made a mistake by bringing that up, and [thought] I should have told them how much I just wanted to be a part of the project.”

Ultimately, she did get the offer for Monique, and couldn’t have been more thrilled. Not only is the character “complicated,” but the Picket Fences alum can relate to what she’s going through.

“She’s a dancer who’s past her prime, who sort of survived an era and needs to reinvent herself,” Holly said. “Those things definitely spoke to me as an actress who’s been in this business for 35 years and am trying to make that leap, you know, into playing a woman.”

The truth will also come out for who pushed Cassie (Anna Maiche) — as will Monique’s truth.

“The mystery of this season, I think is a terrific one. I’ve had a couple of friends watch this series with me to see what they thought, and none of them guessed it,” she told Us. “The revelations that happen by the end of the season are shocking.”

Tiny Pretty Things is now streaming on Netflix.