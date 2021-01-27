Watch With Us! >Episode 136

Jersey Shore’s Lauren Sorrentino Details Pregnancy Symptoms: ‘Huge’ Boobs, ‘Sour’ Cravings and More

Lauren Sorrentino’s new normal! The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star is exclusively breaking down her pregnancy experience with Us Weekly.

“I feel like it was kind of expected, but my boobs are just huge,” the New Jersey native, 36, said on Monday, January 25, while promoting the reality show. “I had to go to the bathroom and adjust my [bra] straps, [earlier]. I’m like, ‘I don’t know what’s happening.’ They’re either too tight or they’re too big and they’re not supportive. … So that’s a challenge, but I heard they get bigger after when you breast-feed. So, like, I don’t even know what to do.”

Lauren and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Her husband, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, chimed in, “I’ve never seen such big boobs in my life.” The MTV personality, 38, added that his wife is “glowing” 22 weeks into her pregnancy.

He and the pregnant star announced their baby news in November 2020, one year after the couple suffered a miscarriage. “We have a baby Situation,” Mike wrote via Instagram at the time.

Lauren added with a post of her own: “Our biggest blessing is on its way.”

The following month, the reality stars revealed the sex of their baby-to-be with the help of blue Christmas tree lights.

While the mom-to-be had “meat aversions” in the beginning of her pregnancy and “couldn’t digest” anything, she has been craving Watermelon Sour Patch Kids recently. “I found like a five-pound bag on Amazon and I put it in like a big tin thing,” she told Us.

In addition to “sweet treats,” Mike said that Lauren is all about “pizza and pasta.”

Lauren Sorrentino. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Because of her “carb cravings,” Lauren predicted she was expecting a baby boy ahead of their sex reveal. She and Mike have picked out “three top names” — but are keeping the “cool” monikers under wraps until his arrival.

“I heard people saying when they see the baby, they’re like, ‘No, it doesn’t look like that. It’s this. He’s this,’” Lauren told Us. “So I’m nervous to say anything. I’m like, I have to wait until I see them.”

The couple tied the knot in November 2018 in New Jersey, seven months after their engagement. The college sweethearts’ wedding was two months before Mike surrendered himself to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution for his eight-month sentence for tax evasion. He was released in September 2019.

