Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino can rest easy for the next few months. The reality TV personality won’t head to jail to serve his time for tax evasion until 2019, Us Weekly can confirm.

In New Jersey court documents obtained by Us on Monday, October 22, the 36-year-old Jersey Shore star applied for — and was granted — a time extension on the date he needs to start serving his prison sentence. Sorrentino is ordered to surrender to the custody of the Bureau of Prisons on, or after, January 15, 2019.

The news comes less than one month after Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised probation at his hearing at a New Jersey courthouse in early October.

His fianceé, Lauren Pesce, along with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation castmates Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Angelina Pivarnick, were all in attendance in support of their pal.

A rep for Sorrentino released a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “Mike accepts the court’s decision and looks forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, and moving forward together after serving his sentence,” it read. “He anticipates to come back stronger as an individual and couple in the same healthy mind-set that he has had for the last three years. He and Lauren are both so thankful for everyone’s support and prayers!”

The New Jersey native took to Instagram hours later to express his gratitude to those in his corner and reveal that he’s looking at the glass half full.

“We are very happy to put this behind us,” he wrote. “Thank you So much for all the Love & Support.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!