“The Situation” has spoken. Mike Sorrentino opened up about his eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion on Friday, October 5.

A rep for the 36-year-old reality star told Us Weekly: “Mike accepts the courts decision and looks forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce and moving forward together after serving his sentence. He anticipates to come back stronger as an individual and couple in the same healthy mind set that he has had for the last 3 years. He and Lauren are both so thankful for everyones support and prayers!”

The statement comes just hours after his hearing at a New Jersey courthouse. Sorrentino’s Jersey Shore castmates, including Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Angelina Pivarnick, all attended in support of their friend, along with his fiancée, Lauren Pesce.

Beyond his eight month sentence, Sorrentino was ordered to two years supervised probation, and his lawyer, Henry E. Klingeman, shared his thoughts following the hearing.

“We’re disappointed … We hoped for probation,” Klingeman told reporters. “But the judge gave her reasons.”

Klingmen continued, noting that Sorrentino has “righted his life,” adding that “progress has been interrupted. But this doesn’t set him back.” (The MTV personality sought treatment for his battle with substance abuse and celebrated 28 months of sobriety in May.)

Prior to his sentencing, Sorrentino spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about his legal trouble.

“We live our life one day at a time and we’re praying for a positive result,” Sorrentino told Us last month. “You know, my current situation is not my final destination.”

Sorrentino and his brother Marc — who was sentenced to 24 months in prison on Friday — were indicted in 2014, and the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star pleaded guilty in January to one count of tax evasion.

