From the day Jersey Shore premiered — Thursday, December 3, 2009 — to the day Family Vacation takes over the nation — Thursday, April 4, 2018 — the cast, for the most part, has stayed a family. However, with spouses and children now involved, the proud group of guidos have grown quite a bit.

