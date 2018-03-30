The cast of Jersey Shore headed to Miami for Family Vacation and got a major upgrade in their digs! This time, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino lived in a Miami mansion — and “most of the chaos went down” right in the giant living room.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive house tour, Ronnie, wearing a T-shirt that reads “If found, please return to the Jersey Shore,” reveals the ins and outs of the house, including the bar, the confessional room and yes, the Smush room.

Ronnie’s favorite part of the house is the backyard — and you can see why. “The second I saw this view, I knew I wasn’t in Jersey,” he says stepping outside. The cast has a great view of the water as well as their own infinity pool.

He also gives Us a look at the bedrooms; he’s roommates with Mike, and it looks like a good amount of craziness goes on in their bedroom — it’s a mess, to say the least. “Stuck with the same roommate, seven houses in a row,” Ronnie says. Vinny and Pauly’s room seems a bit cleaner — so much so that Ronnie smells both beds. “This is Pauly’s bed, smells like tanning lotion … this is Vinny’s bed, smells like regret.”

Throughout the video, many of the cast members pop up for cameos, mostly packing up their belongings and — of course — having a few last drinks.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres on MTV Thursday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

