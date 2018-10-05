Mike “The Sitaution” Sorrentino’s brother Marc Sorrentino was sentenced to 24 months in prison on Friday, October 5.

The 36-year-old Jersey Shore star and his sibling were indicted in September 2014. Marc previously pleaded guilty to aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return.

Mike, who is facing up to five years behind bars, pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in January and will be sentenced later on Friday in a New Jersey federal court.

Court documents obtained by Us Weekly in January detailed the reality star’s confession about attempting to conceal funds to avoid paying the full amount of taxes he owed.

“Today, Mike Sorrentino has come to terms with mistakes he made at a very different and tumultuous time in his life,” the MTV personality’s attorney said in a statement to Us at the time. “He deeply regrets his failure to pay his taxes, and has spent the past several years turning his life into something positive.”

Mike opened up to Us about his and fiancée Lauren Pesce’s mindset leading up to his sentencing. “We live our life one day at a time, and we’re praying for a positive outcome,” he explained in August. “You know, my current situation is not my final destination.” Meanwhile, the couple stayed busy planning their upcoming wedding.

His Jersey Shore Family Vacation costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi noted on the day before his court date the difference she has seen in Mike. “He’s just such a good person. He changed for the better. He’s totally a different person,” the 30-year-old told Us. “He doesn’t deserve this right now, but obviously you gotta get that done … We’re all hoping for the best.” The show’s cast was on hand to support him at his sentencing on Friday.

