Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s nuptials won’t be reflective of his nickname. The reality star, 36, told Us Weekly that plans for his upcoming wedding to Lauren Pesce are “going fantastic.”

“I don’t really know too much about it,” he admitted to Us in an exclusive interview with the Jersey Shore cast. “But I know ‘happy wife is a happy life.’ So whatever she wants, we’re gonna try to get it.”

The groom’s dedication impressed his costar Jenni Farley. “That’s already a phenomenal husband,” she told Us of Sorrentino. “That mentality is going to make [them] one of the best couples ever.”

In fact, Sorrentino balked at the idea of being a groomzilla at his wedding. “Oh, no, no,” he said with a smile.

“Just with the food,” quipped costar Angelina Pivarnick. “He needs his food.”

Indeed, the TV personality told Us he and Pesce are “in the process” of figuring out catering for the joyous occasion, joking that he wants “everything” on the menu.

The MTV star and his future wife exclusively revealed their engagement to Us Weekly in April after he proposed to her during filming of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “I’m currently living the dream and proposed to my college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, amongst my best friends on the biggest reality show in the country,” Sorrentino told Us at the time. “We are so proud and excited to share this chapter of our story with the world.”

Before he and his bride can tie the knot, however, Sorrentino has a court date to attend. He’s facing a five-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to one count of tax evasion in January. His sentencing is scheduled for October 2.

As they approach that court date, the couple have high hopes. “We live our life one day at a time, and we’re praying for a positive outcome,” Sorrentino said, as Us previously reported. “You know, my current situation is not my final destination.”