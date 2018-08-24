Holding on. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino gave Us Weekly an update on his upcoming sentencing date for tax evasion after multiple postponements.

“We live our life one day at a time, and we’re praying for a positive result,” the 36-year-old told Us of his and his fiancée Lauren Pesce’s approach to the ordeal. “You know, my current situation is not my final destination.”

Sorrentino’s sentencing was postponed to October 2, according to a Radar Online report earlier this month. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star — along with his brother Marc — was indicted in September 2014, and he pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in January. He is facing a five-year prison sentence.

Meanwhile, the reality star also opened up about preparations for his nuptials. “Wedding planning is going fantastic,” he hinted to Us. “I don’t really know too much about it. But I know happy wife is a happy life, so whatever she wants, we’re gonna try to get her.”

His castmates chimed in to add that Sorrentino is only a bridezilla when it comes to food, to which he conceded that he wants “everything” on the menu.

Us exclusively reported in April that the couple are engaged. “I have always dreamed of proposing on Jersey Shore, the show that introduced me to the world,” Sorrentino told Us at the time about getting down on one knee on the MTV series. “I’m currently living the dream and proposed to my college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, amongst my best friends on the biggest reality show in the country. We are so proud and excited to share this chapter of our story with the world.”

The pair dated for four years before Sorrentino began filming Jersey Shore in 2009. They got back together after the original series ended in 2012.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!