This is the situation: Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce cannot wait to become Mr. and Mrs.! The couple spoke exclusively with Us Weekly about the day they got engaged – which will be shown during the current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – as well as their plans for the future.

Sorrentino proposed while his college sweetheart was visiting Miami, the reality star told Us, explaining he always wanted to do it on the show. “Once we got the chance to do Family Vacation, I approached the executive producers and I let them know, ‘Listen I really want to do this. This show is really special to me. This is the show that introduced me to the world,’” he said. “It was really special for me to do this, to get down on one knee on Jersey Shore.”

However, he had help planning the big moment. “His friends from Jersey Shore are like siblings to him. They’re so close, so supportive and they each had a role in planning the engagement while I was down there and I had no idea they’d be so involved in that,” Pesce, 32, said. “It was really special and it really meant a lot to both of us that they wanted to be involved and put so much effort into wanting to make it perfect.”

The couple headed to Pier Village in Long Branch, New Jersey, as well as Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in Point Pleasant for their engagement shoot on Thursday, April 26. See more exclusive photos below.