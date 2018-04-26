Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Is Engaged to Lauren Pesce

The Situation is officially off the market! Mike Sorrentino and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Pesce, are engaged, the couple reveals Us Weekly exclusively.

“I have always dreamed of proposing on Jersey Shore, the show that introduced me to the world,” Sorrentino tells Us about popping the question on MTV’s hit reality show Jersey Shore. “I’m currently living the dream and proposed to my college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, amongst my best friends on the biggest reality show in the country. We are so proud and excited to share this chapter of our story with the world.”

The couple met while in college and dated for four years before he joined the series in 2009. However, they rekindled their romance when the show wrapped in 2012 and have been together ever since. Sorrentino, 35, constantly thanks Pesce for keeping him in line through the years and standing by his side during the tough times. He went to rehab for prescription pill abuse in 2012 and in January 2018, pleaded guilty to tax evasion. He has not yet been sentenced.

The pair are very vocal about their love for each other on social media. Following the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Pesce posted a photo on Instagram, congratulating him on the high ratings.

“I’ve watched him work hard in silence for years, personally and professionally, without getting any recognition. He didn’t do it for anyone to notice, he did it to better himself, his life and to create a healthy and positive future for us as a family,” she wrote. “I am so proud of you for all you’ve overcome & the incredible man you are today. You inspire me every day to be my best and I’m over the moon and filled with emotion that the world is finally able to see your true self at your core. May God continue to bless you, our family, friends & fans forever! Feeling lots of love today!”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

