Can this situation happen seamlessly? Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has a big plan: take Lauren Pesce out to dinner while the roommates get the house all decorated for their return. After dinner, he’ll take Lauren to the back yard and propose. But can he trust his roommates?

“I am not even hungry right now and I wish that I could fast forward things so I could get to the part where I’m getting home and proposing,” Mike says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, June 21, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “But in this particular situation, we ordered a salad or two, an entrée or so … with motive in mind. All so that my roommates can get the house in order.”

Mike orders multiple dishes including oysters, lobster appetizer, mini burgers and the lobster ravioli. During dinner, he leaves the table twice to call the roommates to find out if the house is ready – but no one answers the duck phone … so he orders dessert.

“It’s very nerve-wracking to trust all these guidos with such an important moment in my life,” he says in his confessional interview.

Back at the house, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi are setting up candles and lights, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio is DJing and Vinny Guadagnino is in charge of the projector screen which will show a slideshow of photos of Lauren and Mike. “Ronnie’s just gonna Ronnie around and help out,” Vinny notes.

Us Weekly broke the news in April that Mike and Lauren got engaged on Valentine’s Day, while in Miami. “I have always dreamed of proposing on Jersey Shore, the show that introduced me to the world,” Mike told Us at the time. “I’m currently living the dream and proposed to my college sweetheart amongst my best friends on the biggest reality show in the country. We are so proud and excited to share this chapter of our story with the world.”

Lauren added: “His friends from Jersey Shore are like siblings to him. They’re so close, so supportive and they each had a role in planning the engagement while I was down there and I had no idea they’d be so involved in that. It was really special and it really meant a lot to both of us that they wanted to be involved and put so much effort into wanting to make it perfect.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

