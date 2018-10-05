Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is set to be sentenced on Friday, October 5, but his Jersey Shore costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi told Us Weekly he’s still in “his best spirits as always.”

“He’s just such a good person. He changed for the better. He’s a totally different person. He doesn’t deserve this right now, but obviously you gotta get that done … We’re all hoping for the best,” the 30-year-old MTV star told Us on Thursday, October 4, noting the Jersey Shore has an “amazing” relationship.

She added: “We all go through s—t and s—t that you guys don’t even know, honestly. Everyone goes through something even if it’s behind closed doors.”

Back in January, Sorrentino pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion. According to New Jersey’s District Attorney’s Office documents previously obtained by Us, Sorrentino “admitted that in tax year 2011, he earned taxable income, including some that was paid in cash, and that he concealed a portion of his income to evade paying the full amount of taxes he owed.”

While he may be facing up to five years in jail, Sorrentino is also preparing for his upcoming wedding to longtime love Lauren Pesce. Polizzi teased that she is “so excited” for fans to see her castmate tie the knot.

“It’s going to be so fun. My daughter and Jenni’s daughter, Meilani, are the flower girls,” she told Us, referring to Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s 4-year-old daughter. “So we’re literally just picking out dresses for them now. It’s going to be so cute. They’re going to hold hands, walk down the aisle. They look like mini-me and Jenni. It’s crazy. Yeah. They’re like pushing each other. I’m like, yeah, that’s us.”

Polizzi is also gearing up for the premiere of her MTV series, How Far is Tattoo Far. The reality TV personality is hosting the new show with Younger’s Nico Tortorella, who joined her in studio on Thursday.

“Two people come in to get tattoos. They have ideas for each other, but they don’t know what they, themselves, are getting tattooed. We have a conversation, we blindfold them for hours,” Tortorella explained to Us. “Then we have this big reveal at the end of each episode. And what’s so awesome about the show is the audience doesn’t know what tattoos are getting done until the end of the show. We don’t know what tattoos are getting done until the end of the show. So it’s this giant reveal for everyone.”

How Far is Tattoo Far premieres on MTV October 11 at 9 p.m. ET.

